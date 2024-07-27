A complete list of Paris Olympics medal winners

PARIS (AP) — The 2024 Olympics are underway. The first gold medal of the Paris Games went to China, but more winners will join the list every day from July 27-Aug. 11. See which countries lead the medal count. Below is a list of all the medal winners, day by day.
Saturday, July 27
DIVING
WOMEN’S SYNCHRONISED 3M SPRINGBOARD
Gold: Chang Yani and Chen Yiwen, China
Silver: Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook, U.S.
Bronze: Yasmin Harper and Scarlette Mew Jensen, Great Britain
SHOOTING
10M AIR RIFLE MIXED TEAM
Gold: Huang Yuting and Sheng Lihao, China
Silver: Keum Jihyeon and Park Hajun, Korea
Bronze: Alexandra Le and Islam Satpayev, Kazakhstan
