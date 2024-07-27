A complete list of Paris Olympics medal winners

PARIS (AP) — The 2024 Olympics are underway. The first gold medal of the Paris Games went to China, but…

PARIS (AP) — The 2024 Olympics are underway. The first gold medal of the Paris Games went to China, but more winners will join the list every day from July 27-Aug. 11. See which countries lead the medal count. Below is a list of all the medal winners, day by day.

Saturday, July 27

DIVING

WOMEN’S SYNCHRONISED 3M SPRINGBOARD

Gold: Chang Yani and Chen Yiwen, China

Silver: Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook, U.S.

Bronze: Yasmin Harper and Scarlette Mew Jensen, Great Britain

SHOOTING

10M AIR RIFLE MIXED TEAM

Gold: Huang Yuting and Sheng Lihao, China

Silver: Keum Jihyeon and Park Hajun, Korea

Bronze: Alexandra Le and Islam Satpayev, Kazakhstan

