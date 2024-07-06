6 South Korea swimmers leave Olympic village for a hotel closer to their venue, report says

PARIS (AP) — Six South Korea swimmers have left the Olympic village to move to a hotel closer to their…

PARIS (AP) — Six South Korea swimmers have left the Olympic village to move to a hotel closer to their venue, the Korea Times reported Friday.

Korea Swimming Federation president Chong Chang-hoon cited concerns over the lengthy commute to La Defense Arena as the reason for the change for the members of the country’s men’s 4×200-meter freestyle relay team.

Kim Woo-min and Hwang Sun-woo, two of the swimmers involved, complained about bus conditions on drives that have taken upwards of 40 minutes. They are not alone among swimmers unhappy with the situation.

Australia swimmer Shayna Jack earlier in the week posted a photo on social media showing several of her teammates sitting on the floor of a non-air conditioned bus during a 45-minute trip from the village to the arena. Coach Rohan Taylor said the Australian Olympic Committee has been meeting with local organizers and the International Olympic Committee on a daily basis “to get the right buses with the right conditions.”

The Olympic village to La Defense Arena is a drive of about 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) but Paris has been under tight security restrictions.

Chong told the Korea Times the swimmers are now staying in a hotel a five-minute walk from the venue.

Messages sent by The Associated Press to the Korean Olympic Committee and Korea Swimming Federation seeking comment were not immediately returned.

