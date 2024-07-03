Live Radio
3M Open Scores

The Associated Press

July 28, 2024, 6:05 PM

Sunday

At TPC Twin Cities

Blaine, Minn.

Purse: $8.3 million

Yardage: 7,431; Par: 71

Final Round

Jhonattan Vegas 68-66-63-70—267
Max Greyserman 70-68-67-63—268
Matt Kuchar 68-67-63-71—269
Maverick McNealy 70-66-63-70—269
Taylor Pendrith 66-64-73-67—270
Patrick Fishburn 71-67-63-70—271
Kurt Kitayama 66-69-70-66—271
Sahith Theegala 66-69-66-70—271
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 67-69-68-68—272
Matthew NeSmith 68-64-70-70—272
J.J. Spaun 70-68-65-69—272
Sam Burns 70-65-69-69—273
Cameron Champ 69-70-71-63—273
Tony Finau 67-69-70-67—273
Taylor Moore 69-71-65-68—273
Henrik Norlander 68-72-67-66—273
Matti Schmid 70-70-65-68—273
Alex Smalley 69-65-70-69—273
Jacob Bridgeman 63-70-72-69—274
Cameron Davis 68-69-65-72—274
Mackenzie Hughes 64-72-70-68—274
Andrew Putnam 67-66-75-66—274
Justin Suh 68-69-68-69—274
Trace Crowe 68-72-68-67—275
Doug Ghim 70-64-73-68—275
Emiliano Grillo 68-68-70-69—275
Harry Hall 72-67-69-67—275
Ben Kohles 70-70-65-70—275
Andrew Novak 65-70-71-69—275
Chad Ramey 68-69-68-70—275
David Skinns 68-70-71-66—275
Matt Wallace 71-68-64-72—275
Brice Garnett 71-69-66-70—276
Kevin Kisner 69-71-69-67—276
Kelly Kraft 68-70-68-70—276
Justin Lower 67-68-74-67—276
Joseph Bramlett 70-70-69-68—277
Scott Piercy 69-67-73-68—277
Seamus Power 69-68-69-71—277
Patrick Rodgers 65-73-69-70—277
Neal Shipley 73-66-69-69—277
Adam Svensson 67-69-66-75—277
Gary Woodland 66-69-74-68—277
Lanto Griffin 68-66-76-68—278
Joe Highsmith 68-72-70-68—278
Keegan Bradley 70-70-68-71—279
Stewart Cink 66-69-72-72—279
MJ Daffue 73-67-69-70—279
Nick Hardy 67-72-70-70—279
Keith Mitchell 68-72-70-69—279
Davis Riley 70-70-70-69—279
Robert Streb 70-65-73-71—279
Aaron Baddeley 70-69-67-74—280
Tyler Duncan 70-69-68-73—280
Zach Johnson 68-71-69-72—280
Ben Silverman 68-68-71-73—280
Austin Smotherman 71-68-71-70—280
Dylan Wu 69-68-75-68—280
Chris Gotterup 69-69-71-72—281
Charley Hoffman 73-67-76-65—281
Mac Meissner 71-69-67-74—281
Adam Schenk 67-73-70-71—281
Hayden Springer 66-72-73-70—281
Akshay Bhatia 70-69-67-76—282
Sam Stevens 75-65-70-72—282
Kevin Streelman 66-72-72-72—282
Wesley Bryan 67-73-70-73—283
Kevin Chappell 68-70-69-76—283
Rico Hoey 70-70-68-75—283
Robby Shelton 68-69-72-74—283
Carson Young 68-72-76-69—285
Pierceson Coody 69-71-70-76—286
Cody Gribble 70-70-73-75—288
Kevin Yu 69-71-75-73—288
Jake Knapp 71-68-81-WD

