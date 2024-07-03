3M Open Scores

Sunday At TPC Twin Cities Blaine, Minn. Purse: $8.3 million Yardage: 7,431; Par: 71 Final Round Jhonattan Vegas 68-66-63-70—267 Max…

Sunday

At TPC Twin Cities

Blaine, Minn.

Purse: $8.3 million

Yardage: 7,431; Par: 71

Final Round

Jhonattan Vegas 68-66-63-70—267 Max Greyserman 70-68-67-63—268 Matt Kuchar 68-67-63-71—269 Maverick McNealy 70-66-63-70—269 Taylor Pendrith 66-64-73-67—270 Patrick Fishburn 71-67-63-70—271 Kurt Kitayama 66-69-70-66—271 Sahith Theegala 66-69-66-70—271 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 67-69-68-68—272 Matthew NeSmith 68-64-70-70—272 J.J. Spaun 70-68-65-69—272 Sam Burns 70-65-69-69—273 Cameron Champ 69-70-71-63—273 Tony Finau 67-69-70-67—273 Taylor Moore 69-71-65-68—273 Henrik Norlander 68-72-67-66—273 Matti Schmid 70-70-65-68—273 Alex Smalley 69-65-70-69—273 Jacob Bridgeman 63-70-72-69—274 Cameron Davis 68-69-65-72—274 Mackenzie Hughes 64-72-70-68—274 Andrew Putnam 67-66-75-66—274 Justin Suh 68-69-68-69—274 Trace Crowe 68-72-68-67—275 Doug Ghim 70-64-73-68—275 Emiliano Grillo 68-68-70-69—275 Harry Hall 72-67-69-67—275 Ben Kohles 70-70-65-70—275 Andrew Novak 65-70-71-69—275 Chad Ramey 68-69-68-70—275 David Skinns 68-70-71-66—275 Matt Wallace 71-68-64-72—275 Brice Garnett 71-69-66-70—276 Kevin Kisner 69-71-69-67—276 Kelly Kraft 68-70-68-70—276 Justin Lower 67-68-74-67—276 Joseph Bramlett 70-70-69-68—277 Scott Piercy 69-67-73-68—277 Seamus Power 69-68-69-71—277 Patrick Rodgers 65-73-69-70—277 Neal Shipley 73-66-69-69—277 Adam Svensson 67-69-66-75—277 Gary Woodland 66-69-74-68—277 Lanto Griffin 68-66-76-68—278 Joe Highsmith 68-72-70-68—278 Keegan Bradley 70-70-68-71—279 Stewart Cink 66-69-72-72—279 MJ Daffue 73-67-69-70—279 Nick Hardy 67-72-70-70—279 Keith Mitchell 68-72-70-69—279 Davis Riley 70-70-70-69—279 Robert Streb 70-65-73-71—279 Aaron Baddeley 70-69-67-74—280 Tyler Duncan 70-69-68-73—280 Zach Johnson 68-71-69-72—280 Ben Silverman 68-68-71-73—280 Austin Smotherman 71-68-71-70—280 Dylan Wu 69-68-75-68—280 Chris Gotterup 69-69-71-72—281 Charley Hoffman 73-67-76-65—281 Mac Meissner 71-69-67-74—281 Adam Schenk 67-73-70-71—281 Hayden Springer 66-72-73-70—281 Akshay Bhatia 70-69-67-76—282 Sam Stevens 75-65-70-72—282 Kevin Streelman 66-72-72-72—282 Wesley Bryan 67-73-70-73—283 Kevin Chappell 68-70-69-76—283 Rico Hoey 70-70-68-75—283 Robby Shelton 68-69-72-74—283 Carson Young 68-72-76-69—285 Pierceson Coody 69-71-70-76—286 Cody Gribble 70-70-73-75—288 Kevin Yu 69-71-75-73—288 Jake Knapp 71-68-81-WD

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.