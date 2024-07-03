3M Open Par Scores

Saturday At TPC Twin Cities Blaine, Minn. Purse: $8.3 million Yardage: 7,431; Par: 71 Third Round Jhonattan Vegas 68-66-63—197 -16…

Saturday

At TPC Twin Cities

Blaine, Minn.

Purse: $8.3 million

Yardage: 7,431; Par: 71

Third Round

Jhonattan Vegas 68-66-63—197 -16 Matt Kuchar 68-67-63—198 -15 Maverick McNealy 70-66-63—199 -14 Patrick Fishburn 71-67-63—201 -12 Sahith Theegala 66-69-66—201 -12 Cameron Davis 68-69-65—202 -11 Matthew NeSmith 68-64-70—202 -11 Adam Svensson 67-69-66—202 -11 Taylor Pendrith 66-64-73—203 -10 J.J. Spaun 70-68-65—203 -10 Matt Wallace 71-68-64—203 -10 Sam Burns 70-65-69—204 -9 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 67-69-68—204 -9 Alex Smalley 69-65-70—204 -9 Jacob Bridgeman 63-70-72—205 -8 Max Greyserman 70-68-67—205 -8 Kurt Kitayama 66-69-70—205 -8 Ben Kohles 70-70-65—205 -8 Taylor Moore 69-71-65—205 -8 Chad Ramey 68-69-68—205 -8 Matti Schmid 70-70-65—205 -8 Justin Suh 68-69-68—205 -8 Aaron Baddeley 70-69-67—206 -7 Akshay Bhatia 70-69-67—206 -7 Tony Finau 67-69-70—206 -7 Brice Garnett 71-69-66—206 -7 Emiliano Grillo 68-68-70—206 -7 Mackenzie Hughes 64-72-70—206 -7 Kelly Kraft 68-70-68—206 -7 Andrew Novak 65-70-71—206 -7 Seamus Power 69-68-69—206 -7 Kevin Chappell 68-70-69—207 -6 Stewart Cink 66-69-72—207 -6 Tyler Duncan 70-69-68—207 -6 Doug Ghim 70-64-73—207 -6 Mac Meissner 71-69-67—207 -6 Henrik Norlander 68-72-67—207 -6 Patrick Rodgers 65-73-69—207 -6 Ben Silverman 68-68-71—207 -6 Keegan Bradley 70-70-68—208 -5 Trace Crowe 68-72-68—208 -5 Harry Hall 72-67-69—208 -5 Rico Hoey 70-70-68—208 -5 Zach Johnson 68-71-69—208 -5 Andrew Putnam 67-66-75—208 -5 Neal Shipley 73-66-69—208 -5 Robert Streb 70-65-73—208 -5 Joseph Bramlett 70-70-69—209 -4 MJ Daffue 73-67-69—209 -4 Chris Gotterup 69-69-71—209 -4 Nick Hardy 67-72-70—209 -4 Kevin Kisner 69-71-69—209 -4 Justin Lower 67-68-74—209 -4 Scott Piercy 69-67-73—209 -4 Robby Shelton 68-69-72—209 -4 David Skinns 68-70-71—209 -4 Gary Woodland 66-69-74—209 -4 Wesley Bryan 67-73-70—210 -3 Cameron Champ 69-70-71—210 -3 Pierceson Coody 69-71-70—210 -3 Lanto Griffin 68-66-76—210 -3 Joe Highsmith 68-72-70—210 -3 Keith Mitchell 68-72-70—210 -3 Davis Riley 70-70-70—210 -3 Adam Schenk 67-73-70—210 -3 Austin Smotherman 71-68-71—210 -3 Sam Stevens 75-65-70—210 -3 Kevin Streelman 66-72-72—210 -3 Hayden Springer 66-72-73—211 -2 Dylan Wu 69-68-75—212 -1 Cody Gribble 70-70-73—213 E Kevin Yu 69-71-75—215 +2 Charley Hoffman 73-67-76—216 +3 Carson Young 68-72-76—216 +3 Jake Knapp 71-68-81—220 +7

