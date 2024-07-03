Live Radio
3M Open Par Scores

The Associated Press

July 27, 2024, 6:19 PM

Saturday

At TPC Twin Cities

Blaine, Minn.

Purse: $8.3 million

Yardage: 7,431; Par: 71

Third Round

Jhonattan Vegas 68-66-63—197 -16
Matt Kuchar 68-67-63—198 -15
Maverick McNealy 70-66-63—199 -14
Patrick Fishburn 71-67-63—201 -12
Sahith Theegala 66-69-66—201 -12
Cameron Davis 68-69-65—202 -11
Matthew NeSmith 68-64-70—202 -11
Adam Svensson 67-69-66—202 -11
Taylor Pendrith 66-64-73—203 -10
J.J. Spaun 70-68-65—203 -10
Matt Wallace 71-68-64—203 -10
Sam Burns 70-65-69—204 -9
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 67-69-68—204 -9
Alex Smalley 69-65-70—204 -9
Jacob Bridgeman 63-70-72—205 -8
Max Greyserman 70-68-67—205 -8
Kurt Kitayama 66-69-70—205 -8
Ben Kohles 70-70-65—205 -8
Taylor Moore 69-71-65—205 -8
Chad Ramey 68-69-68—205 -8
Matti Schmid 70-70-65—205 -8
Justin Suh 68-69-68—205 -8
Aaron Baddeley 70-69-67—206 -7
Akshay Bhatia 70-69-67—206 -7
Tony Finau 67-69-70—206 -7
Brice Garnett 71-69-66—206 -7
Emiliano Grillo 68-68-70—206 -7
Mackenzie Hughes 64-72-70—206 -7
Kelly Kraft 68-70-68—206 -7
Andrew Novak 65-70-71—206 -7
Seamus Power 69-68-69—206 -7
Kevin Chappell 68-70-69—207 -6
Stewart Cink 66-69-72—207 -6
Tyler Duncan 70-69-68—207 -6
Doug Ghim 70-64-73—207 -6
Mac Meissner 71-69-67—207 -6
Henrik Norlander 68-72-67—207 -6
Patrick Rodgers 65-73-69—207 -6
Ben Silverman 68-68-71—207 -6
Keegan Bradley 70-70-68—208 -5
Trace Crowe 68-72-68—208 -5
Harry Hall 72-67-69—208 -5
Rico Hoey 70-70-68—208 -5
Zach Johnson 68-71-69—208 -5
Andrew Putnam 67-66-75—208 -5
Neal Shipley 73-66-69—208 -5
Robert Streb 70-65-73—208 -5
Joseph Bramlett 70-70-69—209 -4
MJ Daffue 73-67-69—209 -4
Chris Gotterup 69-69-71—209 -4
Nick Hardy 67-72-70—209 -4
Kevin Kisner 69-71-69—209 -4
Justin Lower 67-68-74—209 -4
Scott Piercy 69-67-73—209 -4
Robby Shelton 68-69-72—209 -4
David Skinns 68-70-71—209 -4
Gary Woodland 66-69-74—209 -4
Wesley Bryan 67-73-70—210 -3
Cameron Champ 69-70-71—210 -3
Pierceson Coody 69-71-70—210 -3
Lanto Griffin 68-66-76—210 -3
Joe Highsmith 68-72-70—210 -3
Keith Mitchell 68-72-70—210 -3
Davis Riley 70-70-70—210 -3
Adam Schenk 67-73-70—210 -3
Austin Smotherman 71-68-71—210 -3
Sam Stevens 75-65-70—210 -3
Kevin Streelman 66-72-72—210 -3
Hayden Springer 66-72-73—211 -2
Dylan Wu 69-68-75—212 -1
Cody Gribble 70-70-73—213 E
Kevin Yu 69-71-75—215 +2
Charley Hoffman 73-67-76—216 +3
Carson Young 68-72-76—216 +3
Jake Knapp 71-68-81—220 +7

