3M Open Par Scores

Sunday
At TPC Twin Cities
Blaine, Minn.
Purse: $8.3 million
Yardage: 7,431; Par: 71
Final Round
|Jhonattan Vegas
|68-66-63-70—267
|-17
|Max Greyserman
|70-68-67-63—268
|-16
|Matt Kuchar
|68-67-63-71—269
|-15
|Maverick McNealy
|70-66-63-70—269
|-15
|Taylor Pendrith
|66-64-73-67—270
|-14
|Patrick Fishburn
|71-67-63-70—271
|-13
|Kurt Kitayama
|66-69-70-66—271
|-13
|Sahith Theegala
|66-69-66-70—271
|-13
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|67-69-68-68—272
|-12
|Matthew NeSmith
|68-64-70-70—272
|-12
|J.J. Spaun
|70-68-65-69—272
|-12
|Sam Burns
|70-65-69-69—273
|-11
|Cameron Champ
|69-70-71-63—273
|-11
|Tony Finau
|67-69-70-67—273
|-11
|Taylor Moore
|69-71-65-68—273
|-11
|Henrik Norlander
|68-72-67-66—273
|-11
|Matti Schmid
|70-70-65-68—273
|-11
|Alex Smalley
|69-65-70-69—273
|-11
|Jacob Bridgeman
|63-70-72-69—274
|-10
|Cameron Davis
|68-69-65-72—274
|-10
|Mackenzie Hughes
|64-72-70-68—274
|-10
|Andrew Putnam
|67-66-75-66—274
|-10
|Justin Suh
|68-69-68-69—274
|-10
|Trace Crowe
|68-72-68-67—275
|-9
|Doug Ghim
|70-64-73-68—275
|-9
|Emiliano Grillo
|68-68-70-69—275
|-9
|Harry Hall
|72-67-69-67—275
|-9
|Ben Kohles
|70-70-65-70—275
|-9
|Andrew Novak
|65-70-71-69—275
|-9
|Chad Ramey
|68-69-68-70—275
|-9
|David Skinns
|68-70-71-66—275
|-9
|Matt Wallace
|71-68-64-72—275
|-9
|Brice Garnett
|71-69-66-70—276
|-8
|Kevin Kisner
|69-71-69-67—276
|-8
|Kelly Kraft
|68-70-68-70—276
|-8
|Justin Lower
|67-68-74-67—276
|-8
|Joseph Bramlett
|70-70-69-68—277
|-7
|Scott Piercy
|69-67-73-68—277
|-7
|Seamus Power
|69-68-69-71—277
|-7
|Patrick Rodgers
|65-73-69-70—277
|-7
|Neal Shipley
|73-66-69-69—277
|-7
|Adam Svensson
|67-69-66-75—277
|-7
|Gary Woodland
|66-69-74-68—277
|-7
|Lanto Griffin
|68-66-76-68—278
|-6
|Joe Highsmith
|68-72-70-68—278
|-6
|Keegan Bradley
|70-70-68-71—279
|-5
|Stewart Cink
|66-69-72-72—279
|-5
|MJ Daffue
|73-67-69-70—279
|-5
|Nick Hardy
|67-72-70-70—279
|-5
|Keith Mitchell
|68-72-70-69—279
|-5
|Davis Riley
|70-70-70-69—279
|-5
|Robert Streb
|70-65-73-71—279
|-5
|Aaron Baddeley
|70-69-67-74—280
|-4
|Tyler Duncan
|70-69-68-73—280
|-4
|Zach Johnson
|68-71-69-72—280
|-4
|Ben Silverman
|68-68-71-73—280
|-4
|Austin Smotherman
|71-68-71-70—280
|-4
|Dylan Wu
|69-68-75-68—280
|-4
|Chris Gotterup
|69-69-71-72—281
|-3
|Charley Hoffman
|73-67-76-65—281
|-3
|Mac Meissner
|71-69-67-74—281
|-3
|Adam Schenk
|67-73-70-71—281
|-3
|Hayden Springer
|66-72-73-70—281
|-3
|Akshay Bhatia
|70-69-67-76—282
|-2
|Sam Stevens
|75-65-70-72—282
|-2
|Kevin Streelman
|66-72-72-72—282
|-2
|Wesley Bryan
|67-73-70-73—283
|-1
|Kevin Chappell
|68-70-69-76—283
|-1
|Rico Hoey
|70-70-68-75—283
|-1
|Robby Shelton
|68-69-72-74—283
|-1
|Carson Young
|68-72-76-69—285
|+1
|Pierceson Coody
|69-71-70-76—286
|+2
|Cody Gribble
|70-70-73-75—288
|+4
|Kevin Yu
|69-71-75-73—288
|+4
|Jake Knapp
|71-68-81-WD
