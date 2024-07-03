Live Radio
3M Open Par Scores

The Associated Press

July 28, 2024, 6:05 PM

Sunday

At TPC Twin Cities

Blaine, Minn.

Purse: $8.3 million

Yardage: 7,431; Par: 71

Final Round

Jhonattan Vegas 68-66-63-70—267 -17
Max Greyserman 70-68-67-63—268 -16
Matt Kuchar 68-67-63-71—269 -15
Maverick McNealy 70-66-63-70—269 -15
Taylor Pendrith 66-64-73-67—270 -14
Patrick Fishburn 71-67-63-70—271 -13
Kurt Kitayama 66-69-70-66—271 -13
Sahith Theegala 66-69-66-70—271 -13
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 67-69-68-68—272 -12
Matthew NeSmith 68-64-70-70—272 -12
J.J. Spaun 70-68-65-69—272 -12
Sam Burns 70-65-69-69—273 -11
Cameron Champ 69-70-71-63—273 -11
Tony Finau 67-69-70-67—273 -11
Taylor Moore 69-71-65-68—273 -11
Henrik Norlander 68-72-67-66—273 -11
Matti Schmid 70-70-65-68—273 -11
Alex Smalley 69-65-70-69—273 -11
Jacob Bridgeman 63-70-72-69—274 -10
Cameron Davis 68-69-65-72—274 -10
Mackenzie Hughes 64-72-70-68—274 -10
Andrew Putnam 67-66-75-66—274 -10
Justin Suh 68-69-68-69—274 -10
Trace Crowe 68-72-68-67—275 -9
Doug Ghim 70-64-73-68—275 -9
Emiliano Grillo 68-68-70-69—275 -9
Harry Hall 72-67-69-67—275 -9
Ben Kohles 70-70-65-70—275 -9
Andrew Novak 65-70-71-69—275 -9
Chad Ramey 68-69-68-70—275 -9
David Skinns 68-70-71-66—275 -9
Matt Wallace 71-68-64-72—275 -9
Brice Garnett 71-69-66-70—276 -8
Kevin Kisner 69-71-69-67—276 -8
Kelly Kraft 68-70-68-70—276 -8
Justin Lower 67-68-74-67—276 -8
Joseph Bramlett 70-70-69-68—277 -7
Scott Piercy 69-67-73-68—277 -7
Seamus Power 69-68-69-71—277 -7
Patrick Rodgers 65-73-69-70—277 -7
Neal Shipley 73-66-69-69—277 -7
Adam Svensson 67-69-66-75—277 -7
Gary Woodland 66-69-74-68—277 -7
Lanto Griffin 68-66-76-68—278 -6
Joe Highsmith 68-72-70-68—278 -6
Keegan Bradley 70-70-68-71—279 -5
Stewart Cink 66-69-72-72—279 -5
MJ Daffue 73-67-69-70—279 -5
Nick Hardy 67-72-70-70—279 -5
Keith Mitchell 68-72-70-69—279 -5
Davis Riley 70-70-70-69—279 -5
Robert Streb 70-65-73-71—279 -5
Aaron Baddeley 70-69-67-74—280 -4
Tyler Duncan 70-69-68-73—280 -4
Zach Johnson 68-71-69-72—280 -4
Ben Silverman 68-68-71-73—280 -4
Austin Smotherman 71-68-71-70—280 -4
Dylan Wu 69-68-75-68—280 -4
Chris Gotterup 69-69-71-72—281 -3
Charley Hoffman 73-67-76-65—281 -3
Mac Meissner 71-69-67-74—281 -3
Adam Schenk 67-73-70-71—281 -3
Hayden Springer 66-72-73-70—281 -3
Akshay Bhatia 70-69-67-76—282 -2
Sam Stevens 75-65-70-72—282 -2
Kevin Streelman 66-72-72-72—282 -2
Wesley Bryan 67-73-70-73—283 -1
Kevin Chappell 68-70-69-76—283 -1
Rico Hoey 70-70-68-75—283 -1
Robby Shelton 68-69-72-74—283 -1
Carson Young 68-72-76-69—285 +1
Pierceson Coody 69-71-70-76—286 +2
Cody Gribble 70-70-73-75—288 +4
Kevin Yu 69-71-75-73—288 +4
Jake Knapp 71-68-81-WD

