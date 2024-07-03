3-time world champ Ellen van Dijk to race Olympic time trial 6 weeks after fracturing her ankle

Three-time world time trial champion Ellen van Dijk of the Netherlands will compete in the race against the clock at…

Three-time world time trial champion Ellen van Dijk of the Netherlands will compete in the race against the clock at the Paris Olympics, six weeks after fracturing her ankle during a training camp in Spain and requiring surgery.

The Dutch Cycling Federation announced Wednesday that van Dijk would be ready for the Summer Games in just over a week, the culmination of a remarkable recovery that began with van Dijk riding in a cast. It sets up a potential showdown on the streets of Paris between her and Chloe Dygert, the reigning world time trial champion from the United States.

“From the moment I fell, I knew what I had to do: prepare myself for the Games,” van Dijk said in a news release. “I am really looking forward to joining the team and showing something beautiful together in Paris.”

The Netherlands tied with Britain atop the medal table in cycling at the Tokyo Olympics, winning five golds and 12 medals in total. That included gold for Annemiek van Vleuten and bronze for Anna van der Breggen in the time trial.

Both have since retired, though van der Breggen has indicated a comeback, putting van Dijk in line to race the time trial. She also will join a strong road race lineup alongside Demi Vollering, Marianne Vos and Lorena Wiebes, the top sprinter in the world.

“Ellen has worked very hard not only to recover from a broken ankle, but also to maintain her form in order to compete for medals,” Dutch national team coach Loes Gunnewijk said. “We have done everything we can to support her in this. … We will appear at the start with a strong lineup and I have every confidence that we will compete for the prizes.”

The Dutch also are eyeing the men’s road race behind Mathieu van der Poel, the reigning world champion, who has had a strong buildup during the Tour de France. Daan Hoole and Dylan van Baarle will be the teammates there to help him.

On the track, Harrie Lavreysen and Jeffrey Hoogland will be back after their one-two sprint finish at the Tokyo Games; Lavreysen also won bronze in the keirin. The duo will be joined by Roy van den Berg to defend their team sprint title.

The Dutch also have ambitions in mountain biking with Puck Pieterse, who has three World Cup wins this season, and in the BMX race, where Laura Smulders is back after taking bronze at the 2012 London Games.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.