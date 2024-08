2024 Thursday’s Olympic Schedule

All Times EDT BASKETBALL_3X3 Men Pool Round Netherlands vs Serbia, 08:05 China vs Latvia, 08:35 Lithuania vs Poland, 11:35 Netherlands…

All Times EDT

BASKETBALL_3X3

Men

Pool Round

Netherlands vs Serbia, 08:05

China vs Latvia, 08:35

Lithuania vs Poland, 11:35

Netherlands vs France, 12:05

United States vs Lithuania, 17:05

China vs Poland, 17:35

Serbia vs France, 20:35

United States vs Latvia, 21:05

Women

Pool Round

China vs Australia, 07:00

Germany vs Canada, 07:30

Azerbaijan vs France, 10:30

United States vs Australia, 11:00

China vs Spain, 16:00

Germany vs Azerbaijan, 16:30

Spain vs United States, 19:30

Canada vs France, 20:00

ARCHERY

Men’s Individual

1/32 Elimination Round, 13:30

1/16 Elimination Round, 14:22

1/32 Elimination Round

Grande, Mexico vs Baatarkhuyag, Mongolia, 07:30

Enriquez, Colombia vs Zhangbyrbay, Kazakhstan, 07:43

Ellison, United States vs Yildirmis, Turkey, 08:48

Jadhav, India vs Kao, China, 09:01

Unruh, Germany vs Tolba, Egypt, 10:06

Furukawa, Japan vs Nakanishi, Japan, 10:19

Wijler, Netherlands vs Dror, Israel, 13:30

Rojas, Mexico vs Tumer, Turkey, 13:43

Arcila, Colombia vs Klein, Luxembourg, 14:48

le, Vietnam vs Olaru, Moldova, 15:01

Wise, Britain vs Li, China, 16:06

Yeremenko, Kazakhstan vs Addis, France, 16:19

Ravnikar, Slovenia vs Musolesi, Italy, 17:24

Roux, South Africa vs Kim, South Korea, 17:37

1/16 Elimination Round, 18:16

Women’s Individual

1/32 Elimination Round, 13:30

1/16 Elimination Round, 14:35

1/32 Elimination Round

Li, China vs Andersen, Denmark, 07:56

Pitman, Britain vs Ruiz, Mexico, 08:09

Marchenko, Ukraine vs Li, Taiwan, 09:14

Mucino, United States vs Valencia, Mexico, 09:27

Lei, Taiwan vs Rendon Martinez, Colombia, 10:32

Sylla, Guinea vs Kaufhold, United States, 10:45

Lopez, France vs Paeglis, Australia, 13:56

Chiu, Taiwan vs Noda, Japan, 14:09

Jeon, South Korea vs Healey, Britain, 15:14

Schwarz, Germany vs Vazquez, Mexico, 15:27

Lim, South Korea vs Rivera, Puerto Rico, 16:32

Chenier, Canada vs Octavia, Indonesia, 16:45

Gokkir, Turkey vs Mohamad Fazil, Malaysia, 17:50

Do, Vietnam vs Fallah, Iran, 18:03

1/16 Elimination Round, 18:29

ATHLETICS

Men

20km Race Walk

Gold Medal, 05:30

Women

20km Race Walk

Gold Medal, 07:20

BADMINTON

Men

Singles

Round of 16, 11:00

Round of 16

Vitidsarn, Thailand vs Nishimoto, Japan, 07:40

Chou, Taiwan vs Naraoka, Japan, 07:40

Lee, Malaysia vs Popov, France, 12:10

Prannoy, India vs Sen, India, 12:10

Loh, Singapore vs Li, China, 13:20

Doubles

Quarterfinals, 11:00

Quarterfinals

India vs Malaysia, 11:00

China vs Indonesia, 11:00

Denmark vs South Korea, 11:00

Thailand vs Taiwan, 12:10

Women

Doubles

Quarterfinals, 06:30

Quarterfinals

China vs Bulgaria, 06:30

South Korea vs Malaysia, 06:30

Japan vs Denmark, 06:30

South Korea vs China, 07:40

Singles

Round of 16, 16:30

Round of 16

Yamaguchi, Japan vs Katethong, Thailand, 16:30

Zhang, United States vs Marin, Spain, 16:30

Pusarla, India vs He, China, 16:30

Tunjung, Indonesia vs Kim, South Korea, 17:30

Yeo, Singapore vs Ohori, Japan, 17:30

Mixed Team

Doubles

Semifinals, 16:30

Semifinals

South Korea vs South Korea, 17:30

China vs Japan, 18:30

BASKETBALL

Women

Group Phase – Group C

Japan vs Germany, 09:00

Belgium vs United States, 19:00

Group Phase – Group B

Australia vs Canada, 11:30

France vs Nigeria, 15:15

BEACH_VOLLEYBALL

Men

Preliminary Phase

Pool C

Germany vs Australia, 07:00

Poland vs France, 19:00

Pool D

Cuba vs Morocco, 10:00

Brazil vs United States, 13:00

Preliminary Phase Phase

Pool A

Qatar vs Australia, 08:00

Sweden vs Italy, 15:00

Women

Preliminary Phase

Pool A

Spain vs Egypt, 09:00

Brazil vs Italy, 18:00

Pool B

Australia vs Canada, 14:00

United States vs China, 20:00

Beach Volleyball

Session Schedules

or Women’s Preliminary Match, 20:00

BOXING

Men

63.5kg

Quarterfinals

1972293 vs 1556052, 10:52

1937469 vs 1879111, 15:38

1555537 vs 1898638, 19:20

1550184 vs 1932822, 19:36

92kg

Quarterfinals

1895602 vs 1934790, 11:08

1932825 vs 1972343, 15:54

1556860 vs 1952547, 19:52

1546051 vs 1909011, 20:08

Women

50kg

Preliminaries

Round of 16

1926833 vs 1550309, 09:00

1555034 vs 1898259, 09:16

1940139 vs 1540702, 09:32

1931331 vs 1952542, 13:30

1568182 vs 1543542, 13:46

1905044 vs 1955646, 14:02

1879113 vs 1546048, 18:00

1979870 vs 1540352, 18:16

66kg

Preliminaries

Round of 16

1568157 vs 1568683, 09:48

1973010 vs 1898283, 10:04

1540353 vs 1899509, 10:20

1937457 vs 1940138, 14:18

1952538 vs 1887975, 14:34

1556010 vs 1955648, 14:50

1895600 vs 1563670, 18:32

1545257 vs 1926827, 18:48

54kg

Quarterfinals

1555317 vs 1926832, 10:36

1551283 vs 1980125, 15:06

1568186 vs 1913485, 15:22

1891890 vs 1540701, 19:04

EQUESTRIAN

Open

Jumping Team

Qualifier, 09:00

FENCING

Women

Foil Team

Table of 8, 09:50

Classifications 5-8, 11:40

Semifinals, 12:50

Table of 8

Egypt vs Italy, 09:50

Japan vs Poland, 09:50

Canada vs France, 09:50

China vs United States, 09:50

Classifications 5-8, 11:40

Semifinals

Semifinal 1

Semifinal, 12:50

Semifinal 2

Semifinal, 12:50

Finals

Placement 5-6

Placing, 14:00

Placement 7-8

Placing, 14:00

Bronze Medal Match

Bronze Medal, 17:10

Gold Medal Match

Gold Medal, 18:30

FIELD_HOCKEY

Men

Pool B

India vs Belgium, 08:00

New Zealand vs Australia, 08:30

Argentina vs Ireland, 11:15

Pool A

France vs Britain, 10:45

Women

Pool B

United States vs Britain, 15:00

Spain vs South Africa, 15:30

Argentina vs Australia, 18:15

Pool A

Japan vs France, 17:45

GYMNASTICS

Women

All-Around

Final

Gold Medal, 16:15

GOLF

Men’s Individual

Stroke Play

Round 1

Placing, 3 a.m.

HANDBALL

Women

Preliminary Round Group B

Netherlands vs Brazil, 07:00

Spain vs Hungary, 12:00

Angola vs France, 14:00

Preliminary Round Group A

South Korea vs Sweden, 09:00

Germany vs Denmark, 17:00

Slovenia vs Norway, 19:00

JUDO

Men

100 kg

Preliminary Rounds, 08:00

Final Block, 14:00

Elimination Round of 32

Kuczera, Poland vs Briceno, Chile, 08:00

Batkhuyag, Mongolia vs Paltchik, Israel, 08:06

Diesse, France vs Madzhidov, Tajikistan, 08:12

Sharkhan, Kazakhstan vs Nikiforov, Belgium, 08:18

Kostoev, United Arab Emirates vs Goncalves, Brazil, 08:24

Kumric, Croatia vs Pirelli, Italy, 08:30

Fara, Austria vs Wolf, Japan, 08:36

Eich, Switzerland vs Khankan, Refugee Olympic Team, 08:42

Veg, Hungary vs Kukolj, Serbia, 08:48

Elimination Round of 16

Kotsoiev, Azerbaijan vs TBD, 08:54

Turoboyev, Uzbekistan vs TBD, 09:06

Korrel, Netherlands vs TBD, 09:12

Sulamanidze, Georgia vs TBD, 09:18

Fonseca, Portugal vs TBD, 09:24

Elnahas, Canada vs TBD, 09:30

Sherazadishvili, Spain vs TBD, 09:36

Quarterfinals

Quarterfinal, 09:42

Quarterfinal, 09:48

Quarterfinal, 09:54

Quarterfinal, 10:00

Repechage

contest, 14:06

Semifinals

Semifinal of Table B

Semifinal, 14:12

Semifinal of Table A

Semifinal, 14:18

Contests for Bronze Medals, 14:54

Final

Gold Medal, 15:00

Women

78 kg

Preliminary Rounds, 08:00

Final Block, 14:00

Elimination Round of 32

Lobnik, Slovenia vs Kuka, Kosovo, 08:00

Yoon, South Korea vs Reid, Britain, 08:06

Cherotich, Kenya vs Sampaio, Portugal, 08:12

Branser, Guinea vs de Villiers, New Zealand, 08:18

Chala, Ecuador vs Otgonbayar, Mongolia, 08:24

Pacut-Kloczko, Poland vs Niragira, Burundi, 08:30

Elimination Round of 16

Bellandi, Italy vs Aguiar, Brazil, 08:36

Lytvynenko, Ukraine vs TBD, 08:42

Ma, China vs TBD, 08:48

Malonga, France vs TBD, 08:54

Wagner, Germany vs TBD, 09:00

Takayama, Japan vs Kurbanbaeva, Uzbekistan, 09:06

Lanir, Israel vs TBD, 09:12

Steenhuis, Netherlands vs TBD, 09:18

Quarterfinals

Quarterfinal, 09:24

Quarterfinal, 09:30

Quarterfinal, 09:36

Quarterfinal, 09:42

Repechage

contest, 14:30

Semifinals

Semifinal of Table B

Semifinal, 14:36

Semifinal of Table A

Semifinal, 14:42

Contests for Bronze Medals, 15:12

Final

Gold Medal, 15:18

ROWING

Men

Single Sculls

Semifinals

Semifinal A/B 1

Semifinal, 07:50

Semifinal A/B 2

Semifinal, 08:00

Eight

Repechages, 08:20

Double Sculls

Finals

Final B

Placing, 08:42

Final A

Gold Medal, 09:30

Four

Finals

Final B

Placing, 09:06

Final A

Gold Medal, 10:10

Women

Single Sculls

Semifinals

Semifinal A/B 1

Semifinal, 07:30

Semifinal A/B 2

Semifinal, 07:40

Eight

Repechages, 08:10

Double Sculls

Finals

Final B

Placing, 08:30

Final A

Gold Medal, 09:18

Four

Finals

Final B

Placing, 08:54

Final A

Gold Medal, 09:50

SAILING

Men

Windsurfing

Opening Series

Race 11, 10:03

Race 12, 10:34

Race 13, 11:05

Race 14, 11:36

Race 15, 12:07

Race 16, 16:28

Race 17, 16:28

Race 18, 16:59

Race 19, 17:30

Race 20, 18:01

Dinghy

Opening Series

Race 1, 10:15

Race 2, 11:25

Skiff

Medal Race

Gold Medal, 12:43

Women

Windsurfing

Opening Series

Race 12, 10:23

Race 13, 10:54

Race 14, 11:25

Race 15, 11:56

Race 16, 12:27

Race 17, 15:38

Race 18, 15:38

Race 19, 16:09

Race 20, 16:40

Dinghy

Opening Series

Race 1, 13:35

Race 2, 14:43

Skiff

Medal Race

Gold Medal, 13:43

SHOOTING

Men

50m Rifle 3 Positions

Final

Gold Medal, 07:30

Women

50m Rifle 3 Positions

Qualification, 10:00

SURFING

Men

Quarterfinals

Heat 1

Correa, Peru vs Inaba, Japan, 17:00

Heat 2

Vaast, France vs Duru, France, 17:36

Heat 3

Medina, Brazil vs Chianca, Brazil, 18:12

Heat 4

Robinson, Australia vs Ewing, Australia, 18:48

Semifinals

Heat 1

Semifinal, 21:48

Heat 2

Semifinal, 22:24

Finals

Bronze Medal Match

Bronze Medal, 00:12

Gold Medal Match

Gold Medal, 01:34

Women

Quarterfinals

Heat 1

Quarterfinal, 19:24

Heat 2

Quarterfinal, 20:00

Heat 3

Quarterfinal, 20:36

Heat 4

Quarterfinal, 21:12

Semifinals

Heat 1

Semifinal, 23:00

Heat 2

Semifinal, 23:36

Finals

Bronze Medal Match

Bronze Medal, 00:53

Gold Medal Match

Gold Medal, 02:15

Surfing

Reserve Days, 17:00

TABLE_TENNIS

Men

Singles

Quarterfinals

Jang, South Korea vs Calderano, Brazil, 09:00

Lebrun, France vs Lin, Taiwan, 13:00

Harimoto, Japan vs Fan, China, 15:00

Moregard, Sweden vs Assar, Egypt, 19:00

Women

Singles

Quarterfinals

Polcanova, Austria vs Chen, China, 08:00

Shin, South Korea vs Hirano, Japan, 10:00

Sun, China vs Cheng, Taiwan, 14:00

Pyon, North Korea vs Hayata, Japan, 18:00

Table Tennis

Session Schedules

Singles Quarterfinals, 08:00

TENNIS

Men

Singles

Quarterfinals

Paul, United States vs Alcaraz, Spain, 10:00

Zverev, Germany vs Musetti, Italy, 10:00

Ruud, Norway vs Auger-Aliassime, Canada, 10:00

Djokovic, Serbia vs Tsitsipas, Greece, 17:00

Doubles

Quarterfinals

United States vs Britain, 10:00

Semifinals

United States vs Czech Republic, 11:00

Women

Singles

Semifinals

Swiatek, Poland vs Zheng, China, 10:00

Schmiedlova, Slovakia vs TBD, 17:00

Doubles

Quarterfinals

Czech Republic vs Taiwan, 10:00

Italy vs Britain, 11:00

Spain vs Ukraine, 11:00

AIN vs Czech Republic, 12:00

Mixed Team

Doubles

Semifinals

Czech Republic vs Canada, 11:00

Netherlands vs China, 12:00

Tennis

Session Schedules

Order of play available evening before, 10:00

Singles Quarterfinals/Women’s Singles Semifinals, 17:00

Singles Quarterfinals/Women’s Doubles Semifinals/Mixed Doubles Semifinals, 10:00

Doubles Semifinals/Mixed Doubles Semifinals, 10:00

VOLLEYBALL

Women

Volleyball Session Schedules

Preliminary Phase, 19:00

Preliminary Round

Pool C

Turkey vs Dominican Republic, 07:00

Italy vs Netherlands, 15:00

Pool B

Brazil vs Japan, 11:00

Pool A

France vs China, 19:00

WATER_POLO

Men

Preliminary Round

Group A

Greece vs United States, 08:30

Italy vs Montenegro, 14:35

Romania vs Croatia, 17:30

Group B

Serbia vs Spain, 10:05

France vs Australia, 13:00

Hungary vs Japan, 19:05

