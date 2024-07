2024 Monday’s Olympic Schedule

All Times EDT ARCHERY Men’s Team 1/8 Elimination Round, 3:30 a.m. Quarterfinals, 8:15 a.m. Semifinals, 9:47 a.m. 1/8 Elimination Round…

All Times EDT

ARCHERY

Men’s Team

1/8 Elimination Round, 3:30 a.m.

Quarterfinals, 8:15 a.m.

Semifinals, 9:47 a.m.

1/8 Elimination Round

Mexico vs Japan, 3:30 a.m.

Taiwan vs Britain, 3:53 a.m.

Italy vs Kazakhstan, 4:16 a.m.

Colombia vs Turkey, 4:39 a.m.

Quarterfinals

Taiwan vs China, 8:15 a.m.

South Korea vs Japan, 8:38 a.m.

India vs Turkey, 9:01 a.m.

Italy vs France, 9:24 a.m.

Semifinals

South Korea vs China, 9:47 a.m.

Turkey vs France, 10:10 a.m.

Finals

Bronze Medal Match

China vs Turkey, 10:48 a.m.

Gold Medal Match

South Korea vs France, 11:11 a.m.

BADMINTON

Men

Doubles

Group play stage, 1:30 p.m.

Group Play Stage

Group C

India vs Germany, 2:30 a.m.

Indonesia vs France, 5 a.m.

Group D

Denmark vs China, 9:40 a.m.

Japan vs United States, 1:30 p.m.

Group A

Britain vs Canada, 2:20 p.m.

China vs Malaysia, 3:10 p.m.

Singles

Group play stage, 1:30 p.m.

Group Play Stage

Group C

Koljonen, Finland vs Paul, Mauritius, 3:20 a.m.

Group A

Toti, Italy vs Opti, Suriname, 4:10 a.m.

Group L

Christie, Indonesia vs Cordon, Guatemala, 8 a.m.

Sen, India vs Carraggi, Belgium, 8 a.m.

Group D

Yang, Canada vs Panarin, Kazakhstan, 9:40 a.m.

Group E

Dwicahyo, Azerbaijan vs Filimon, Austria, 2:20 p.m.

Group P

Nguyen, Ireland vs Dahal, Nepal, 3:10 p.m.

Axelsen, Denmark vs Zilberman, Israel, 4 p.m.

Women

Doubles

Group play stage, 1:30 p.m.

Group Play Stage

Group C

Japan vs India, 3:20 a.m.

South Korea vs Australia, 4:10 a.m.

Singles

Group play stage, 1:30 p.m.

Group Play Stage

Group N

Gilmour, Britain vs Azzahra, Azerbaijan, 2:30 a.m.

Group I

Foo Kune, Mauritius vs Yavarivafa, Refugee Olympic Team, 5 a.m.

Group H

Goh, Malaysia vs Scholtz, South Africa, 8 a.m.

Group C

Li, Canada vs Thet Htar, Myanmar, 1:30 p.m.

Group K

Nguyen, Vietnam vs Ho, Australia, 3:10 p.m.

Mixed Team

Doubles

Group play stage, 1:30 p.m.

Group Play Stage

Group D

China vs Malaysia, 2:30 a.m.

Singapore vs United States, 5 a.m.

Group A

China vs South Korea, 3:20 a.m.

Indonesia vs France, 4:10 a.m.

Group B

South Korea vs Thailand, 8 a.m.

Netherlands vs Algeria, 8:50 a.m.

Group C

Japan vs Hong Kong, 2:20 p.m.

BASKETBALL

Women

Group Phase – Group B

Nigeria vs Australia, 5 a.m.

Canada vs France, 11:15 a.m.

Group Phase – Group C

Germany vs Belgium, 7:30 a.m.

United States vs Japan, 3 p.m.

BEACH_VOLLEYBALL

Men

Preliminary Phase Phase

Pool A

Italy vs Australia, 3 a.m.

Sweden vs Qatar, 2 p.m.

Preliminary Phase

Pool F

Netherlands vs Spain, 4 a.m.

France vs United States, 10 a.m.

Women

Preliminary Phase

Pool B

China vs Canada, 5 a.m.

United States vs Australia, 4 p.m.

Pool F

Switzerland vs Spain, 6 a.m.

France vs Germany, 3 p.m.

Pool D

Canada vs Paraguay, 9 a.m.

Latvia vs Switzerland, 11 a.m.

Beach Volleyball

Session Schedules

or Women’s Preliminary Match, 4 p.m.

BOXING

Men

63.5kg

Preliminaries

Round of 16

Sanford, Canada vs Rosenov, Bulgaria, 5:48 a.m.

Abdullaev, Uzbekistan vs Martinez Ramirez, Mexico, 6:04 a.m.

Garside, Australia vs Kovacs, Hungary, 6:20 a.m.

Alkasbeh, Jordan vs Oumiha, France, 10:02 a.m.

Ait Bekka, Algeria vs Alvarez Borges, Cuba, 10:18 a.m.

Cova Romero, Venezuela vs Sinsiri, Thailand, 10:34 a.m.

Guruli, Georgia vs Hasanov, Azerbaijan, 2:48 p.m.

Mukhammedsabyr, Kazakhstan vs Lai, Taiwan, 3:04 p.m.

+92kg

Preliminaries

Round of 16

Edwards, United States vs Lenzi, Italy, 6:36 a.m.

Tiafack, Germany vs Abdullayev, Azerbaijan, 6:52 a.m.

Teremoana, Australia vs Lovchynskyi, Ukraine, 10:50 a.m.

Shiha, Norway vs Jalolov, Uzbekistan, 11:06 a.m.

Kadi, Algeria vs Aboudou Moindze, France, 11:22 a.m.

Congo Chala, Ecuador vs Teixeira da Silva Junior, Brazil, 3:20 p.m.

Chaloyan, Armenia vs Orie, Britain, 3:36 p.m.

Kunkabayev, Kazakhstan vs Ghadfa Drissi El Aissaoui, Spain, 3:52 p.m.

Women

60kg

Preliminaries

Round of 16

Yang, China vs Ha, Vietnam, 5 a.m.

Khelif, Algeria vs Shadrina, Serbia, 5:16 a.m.

McDonald, Australia vs Palacios Espinoza, Ecuador, 5:32 a.m.

Wu, Taiwan vs Ogunsemilore, Nigeria, 9:30 a.m.

Harrington, Ireland vs Mesiano, Italy, 9:46 a.m.

Sadiku, Kosovo vs Valdes Pana, Colombia, 2 p.m.

Won, North Korea vs Heijnen, Netherlands, 2:16 p.m.

Gonzalez, United States vs Soares Ferreira, Brazil, 2:32 p.m.

DIVING

Men

Synchronised 10m Platform

Final

Gold Medal, 5 a.m.

EQUESTRIAN

Open

Eventing

Jumping

Final and Individual Qualifier, 5 a.m.

Eventing Individual

Jumping

Qualifier, 5 a.m.

Final, 9 a.m.

Eventing Team

Jumping Final, 5 a.m.

FENCING

Men

Foil Individual

Table of 64, 3:25 a.m.

Table of 32, 6:05 a.m.

Table of 16, 8:55 a.m.

Table of 8, 10:20 a.m.

Semifinals, 1:50 p.m.

Table of 64

Broszus, Canada vs Schembri, U.S. Virgin Islands, 3:25 a.m.

Chen, Taiwan vs Wakim, Lebanon, 3:25 a.m.

Heroui, Algeria vs Jurkiewicz, Poland, 3:25 a.m.

Tofalides, Cyprus vs Wojtkowiak, Poland, 3:25 a.m.

Gu, Canada vs Alvares de Oliveira, Cape Verde, 3:55 a.m.

Table of 32

Broszus, Canada vs Marini, Italy, 6:05 a.m.

Chen, Taiwan vs Lefort, France, 6:05 a.m.

Hamza, Egypt vs Jurkiewicz, Poland, 6:05 a.m.

Siess, Poland vs Choupenitch, Czech Republic, 6:05 a.m.

Shikine, Japan vs Pauty, France, 6:35 a.m.

Chen, China vs Meinhardt, United States, 6:35 a.m.

Llavador, Spain vs Ha, South Korea, 6:35 a.m.

Bianchi, Italy vs van Haaster, Canada, 6:35 a.m.

Abouelkassem, Egypt vs Iimura, Japan, 7:05 a.m.

Toldo, Brazil vs Mo, China, 7:05 a.m.

Macchi, Italy vs Xu, China, 7:05 a.m.

Dosa, Hungary vs Tolba, Egypt, 7:05 a.m.

Keryhuel, Ivory Coast vs Massialas, United States, 7:35 a.m.

Cheung, Hong Kong vs Gu, Canada, 7:35 a.m.

Matsuyama, Japan vs Mertine, France, 7:35 a.m.

Tofalides, Cyprus vs Itkin, United States, 7:35 a.m.

Table of 16

Pauty, France vs Marini, Italy, 8:55 a.m.

Meinhardt, United States vs Lefort, France, 8:55 a.m.

Llavador, Spain vs Hamza, Egypt, 8:55 a.m.

Bianchi, Italy vs Choupenitch, Czech Republic, 8:55 a.m.

Massialas, United States vs Iimura, Japan, 9:25 a.m.

Cheung, Hong Kong vs Mo, China, 9:25 a.m.

Matsuyama, Japan vs Macchi, Italy, 9:25 a.m.

Itkin, United States vs Tolba, Egypt, 9:25 a.m.

Table of 8

Iimura, Japan vs Pauty, France, 10:20 a.m.

Cheung, Hong Kong vs Lefort, France, 10:20 a.m.

Macchi, Italy vs Hamza, Egypt, 10:20 a.m.

Itkin, United States vs Bianchi, Italy, 10:20 a.m.

Semifinals

Semifinal 1

Cheung, Hong Kong vs Iimura, Japan, 1:50 p.m.

Semifinal 2

Macchi, Italy vs Itkin, United States, 2:20 p.m.

Finals

Bronze Medal Bout

Itkin, United States vs Iimura, Japan, 3:15 p.m.

Gold Medal Bout

Macchi, Italy vs Cheung, Hong Kong, 4:10 p.m.

Women

Sabre Individual

Table of 64, 3 a.m.

Table of 32, 4:25 a.m.

Table of 16, 8:05 a.m.

Table of 8, 9:55 a.m.

Semifinals, 1 p.m.

Table of 64

Kehli, Algeria vs Daghfous, Tunisia, 3 a.m.

Paredes Torres, Venezuela vs Marton, Hungary, 3 a.m.

Sarybay, Kazakhstan vs Benadouda, Algeria, 3 a.m.

Kravatska, Ukraine vs Boudiaf, Algeria, 3 a.m.

Table of 32

Balzer, France vs Daghfous, Tunisia, 4:25 a.m.

Fukushima, Japan vs Kharlan, Ukraine, 4:25 a.m.

Sarybay, Kazakhstan vs Apithy-Brunet, France, 4:25 a.m.

Hafez, Egypt vs Tartakovsky, United States, 4:25 a.m.

Skarbonkiewicz, United States vs Erbil, Turkey, 4:50 a.m.

Bashta, Azerbaijan vs Yang, China, 4:50 a.m.

Yoon, South Korea vs Dayibekova, Uzbekistan, 4:50 a.m.

Jeon, South Korea vs Komashchuk, Ukraine, 4:50 a.m.

Szucs, Hungary vs Criscio, Italy, 5:15 a.m.

Battiston, Italy vs Pusztai, Hungary, 5:15 a.m.

Mormile, Italy vs Berder, France, 5:15 a.m.

Choi, South Korea vs Nazlymov, United States, 5:15 a.m.

Ilieva, Bulgaria vs Takashima, Japan, 5:40 a.m.

Martin-Portugues, Spain vs Marton, Hungary, 5:40 a.m.

Gkountoura, Greece vs Brind’amour, Canada, 5:40 a.m.

Emura, Japan vs Kravatska, Ukraine, 5:40 a.m.

Table of 16

Balzer, France vs Erbil, Turkey, 8:05 a.m.

Bashta, Azerbaijan vs Kharlan, Ukraine, 8:05 a.m.

Yoon, South Korea vs Apithy-Brunet, France, 8:05 a.m.

Jeon, South Korea vs Hafez, Egypt, 8:05 a.m.

Ilieva, Bulgaria vs Szucs, Hungary, 8:30 a.m.

Marton, Hungary vs Pusztai, Hungary, 8:30 a.m.

Gkountoura, Greece vs Berder, France, 8:30 a.m.

Choi, South Korea vs Emura, Japan, 8:30 a.m.

Table of 8

Szucs, Hungary vs Balzer, France, 9:55 a.m.

Marton, Hungary vs Kharlan, Ukraine, 9:55 a.m.

Gkountoura, Greece vs Apithy-Brunet, France, 9:55 a.m.

Choi, South Korea vs Jeon, South Korea, 9:55 a.m.

Semifinals

Semifinal 1

Balzer, France vs Kharlan, Ukraine, 1 p.m.

Semifinal 2

Choi, South Korea vs Apithy-Brunet, France, 1:25 p.m.

Finals

Bronze Medal Bout

Choi, South Korea vs Kharlan, Ukraine, 2:50 p.m.

Gold Medal Bout

Balzer, France vs Apithy-Brunet, France, 3:45 p.m.

FIELD_HOCKEY

Men

Pool B

Ireland vs Australia, 4 a.m.

India vs Argentina, 6:45 a.m.

Women

Pool A

Japan vs China, 4:30 a.m.

Germany vs Netherlands, 1:45 p.m.

France vs Belgium, 2:15 p.m.

Pool B

Spain vs United States, 7:15 a.m.

Britain vs Australia, 11 a.m.

South Africa vs Argentina, 11:30 a.m.

GYMNASTICS

Men’s Team

Final

Gold Medal, 11:30 a.m.

HANDBALL

Men

Preliminary Round Group A

Japan vs Germany, 3 a.m.

Slovenia vs Croatia, 5 a.m.

Sweden vs Spain, 10 a.m.

Preliminary Round Group B

Egypt vs Denmark, 8 a.m.

France vs Norway, 1 p.m.

Argentina vs Hungary, 3 p.m.

JUDO

Men

73 kg

Preliminary Rounds, 4 a.m.

Final Block, 10 a.m.

Elimination Round of 32

Butbul, Israel vs Dris, Algeria, 4 a.m.

Margelidon, Canada vs Khojazoda, Tajikistan, 4:06 a.m.

Wandtke, Germany vs de Oliveira, Sao Tome and Principe, 4:12 a.m.

Lombardo, Italy vs Stodolski, Poland, 4:18 a.m.

Terada, Thailand vs Metellus, Haiti, 4:24 a.m.

Cargnin, Brazil vs Gjakova, Kosovo, 4:30 a.m.

Gassner, Austria vs Bayan, Syria, 4:36 a.m.

Hristov, Bulgaria vs Houssein, Djibouti, 4:42 a.m.

Shavdatuashvili, Georgia vs Gaba, France, 4:48 a.m.

Mlugu, Tanzania vs Tai Tin, Samoa, 4:54 a.m.

Stump, Switzerland vs Batzaya, Mongolia, 5 a.m.

Cases Roca, Spain vs Njie, Gambia, 5:06 a.m.

Yuldoshev, Uzbekistan vs Shamshayev, Kazakhstan, 5:12 a.m.

Yonezuka, United States vs Osmanov, Moldova, 5:18 a.m.

Elimination Round of 16

Heydarov, Azerbaijan vs Butbul, Israel, 5:24 a.m.

Margelidon, Canada vs Wandtke, Germany, 5:30 a.m.

Lombardo, Italy vs Terada, Thailand, 5:36 a.m.

Gjakova, Kosovo vs Gassner, Austria, 5:42 a.m.

Hashimoto, Japan vs Hristov, Bulgaria, 5:48 a.m.

Gaba, France vs Mlugu, Tanzania, 5:54 a.m.

Batzaya, Mongolia vs Cases Roca, Spain, 6 a.m.

Yuldoshev, Uzbekistan vs Osmanov, Moldova, 6:06 a.m.

Quarterfinals

Heydarov, Azerbaijan vs Margelidon, Canada, 6:12 a.m.

Lombardo, Italy vs Gjakova, Kosovo, 6:18 a.m.

Hashimoto, Japan vs Gaba, France, 6:24 a.m.

Batzaya, Mongolia vs Osmanov, Moldova, 6:30 a.m.

Repechage

contest

Margelidon, Canada vs Lombardo, Italy, 10:24 a.m.

Hashimoto, Japan vs Batzaya, Mongolia, 10:30 a.m.

Semifinals

Semifinal of Table B

Gaba, France vs Osmanov, Moldova, 10:36 a.m.

Semifinal of Table A

Heydarov, Azerbaijan vs Gjakova, Kosovo, 10:42 a.m.

Contests for Bronze Medals

Lombardo, Italy vs Osmanov, Moldova, 11:06 a.m.

Hashimoto, Japan vs Gjakova, Kosovo, 11:12 a.m.

Final

Heydarov, Azerbaijan vs Gaba, France, 11:18 a.m.

Women

57 kg

Preliminary Rounds, 4 a.m.

Final Block, 10 a.m.

Elimination Round of 32

Jimenez, Panama vs Dahouk, Refugee Olympic Team, 4 a.m.

Perisic, Serbia vs Shrestha Pradhan, Nepal, 4:06 a.m.

Koroma, Sierra Leone vs Lien, Taiwan, 4:12 a.m.

Escano, Guam vs Esteves, Guinea, 4:18 a.m.

Funakubo, Japan vs Toniolo, Italy, 4:24 a.m.

Tiebwa, Kiribati vs Bilodid, Ukraine, 4:30 a.m.

Nelson Levy, Israel vs Kajzer, Slovenia, 4:36 a.m.

Gjakova, Kosovo vs Lkhagvatogoo, Mongolia, 4:42 a.m.

Beurskens, Netherlands vs Starke, Germany, 4:48 a.m.

Pardayeva, Turkmenistan vs Cai, China, 4:54 a.m.

Liparteliani, Georgia vs Nairne, Britain, 5 a.m.

Aminova, Uzbekistan vs Dabonne, Ivory Coast, 5:06 a.m.

Elimination Round of 16

Deguchi, Canada vs Jimenez, Panama, 5:12 a.m.

Perisic, Serbia vs Lien, Taiwan, 5:18 a.m.

Cysique, France vs Esteves, Guinea, 5:24 a.m.

Funakubo, Japan vs Bilodid, Ukraine, 5:30 a.m.

Huh, South Korea vs Nelson Levy, Israel, 5:36 a.m.

Lkhagvatogoo, Mongolia vs Starke, Germany, 5:42 a.m.

Silva, Brazil vs Pardayeva, Turkmenistan, 5:48 a.m.

Liparteliani, Georgia vs Aminova, Uzbekistan, 5:54 a.m.

Quarterfinals

Deguchi, Canada vs Perisic, Serbia, 6 a.m.

Cysique, France vs Funakubo, Japan, 6:06 a.m.

Huh, South Korea vs Lkhagvatogoo, Mongolia, 6:12 a.m.

Silva, Brazil vs Liparteliani, Georgia, 6:18 a.m.

Repechage

contest

Perisic, Serbia vs Funakubo, Japan, 10 a.m.

Lkhagvatogoo, Mongolia vs Liparteliani, Georgia, 10:06 a.m.

Semifinals

Semifinal of Table B

Huh, South Korea vs Silva, Brazil, 10:12 a.m.

Semifinal of Table A

Deguchi, Canada vs Cysique, France, 10:18 a.m.

Contests for Bronze Medals

Funakubo, Japan vs Silva, Brazil, 10:48 a.m.

Liparteliani, Georgia vs Cysique, France, 10:54 a.m.

Final

Deguchi, Canada vs Huh, South Korea, 11 a.m.

ROWING

Men

Single Sculls

Semifinals

Semifinal E/F 1

Semifinal, 3:30 a.m.

Semifinal E/F 2

Semifinal, 3:42 a.m.

Pair

Repechages, 4:20 a.m.

LightweightDouble Sculls

Repechages, 4:50 a.m.

Quadruple Sculls

Repechages, 5:20 a.m.

Eight, 5:40 a.m.

Heat 1, 5:40 a.m.

Heat 2, 5:50 a.m.

Women

Single Sculls

Semifinals

Semifinal E/F 1

Semifinal, 3:54 a.m.

Semifinal E/F 2

Semifinal, 4:06 a.m.

Pair

Repechages, 4:30 a.m.

LightweightDouble Sculls

Repechages, 5:10 a.m.

Quadruple Sculls

Repechages, 5:30 a.m.

Eight, 6 a.m.

Heat 1, 6 a.m.

Heat 2, 6:10 a.m.

RUGBY

Women

Pool B

Britain vs South Africa, 8 a.m.

Australia vs Ireland, 8:30 a.m.

Pool C

Japan vs Brazil, 9 a.m.

France vs United States, 9:30 a.m.

Pool A

Canada vs China, 10 a.m.

New Zealand vs Fiji, 10:30 a.m.

Placing 9-12

Japan vs South Africa, 2 p.m.

Fiji vs Brazil, 2:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

New Zealand vs China, 3 p.m.

Britain vs United States, 3:30 p.m.

France vs Canada, 4 p.m.

Australia vs Ireland, 4:30 p.m.

Session Schedules

Pool, 10:30 a.m.

SAILING

Men

Skiff

Opening Series

Race 4, 6:05 a.m.

Race 5, 6:57 a.m.

Race 6, 7:49 a.m.

Windsurfing

Opening Series

Race 1, 6:23 a.m.

Women

Windsurfing

Opening Series

Race 1, 6:03 a.m.

Race 2, 6:37 a.m.

Skiff

Opening Series

Race 4, 6:15 a.m.

Race 5, 6:55 a.m.

Race 6, 7:35 a.m.

SHOOTING

Men

Trap

Qualification, 3:30 a.m.

Day 1, 3:30 a.m.

10m Air Rifle

Final

Gold Medal, 6 a.m.

Women

10m Air Rifle

Final

Gold Medal, 3:30 a.m.

Mixed Team

10m Air Pistol

Qualification, 3:15 a.m.

SKATEBOARDING

Men

Street

Prelims, 6 a.m.

Heat 1, 6 a.m.

Heat 2, 7:05 a.m.

Heat 3, 8:10 a.m.

Heat 4, 9:08 a.m.

Final

Gold Medal, 11 a.m.

SURFING

Men

Round 3

Heat 1

Correa, Peru vs Smith, South Africa, 1 p.m.

Heat 2

Inaba, Japan vs Toledo, Brazil, 1:36 p.m.

Heat 3

Colapinto, United States vs Vaast, France, 2:12 p.m.

Heat 4

Duru, France vs Cleland Quinonez, Mexico, 2:48 p.m.

Heat 5

Medina, Brazil vs Igarashi, Japan, 3:24 p.m.

Heat 6

Chianca, Brazil vs Boukhiam, Morocco, 4 p.m.

Heat 7

Florence, United States vs Robinson, Australia, 4:36 p.m.

Heat 8

Ewing, Australia vs O’Leary, Japan, 5:12 p.m.

Women

Round 3

Heat 1

Marks, United States vs Yang, China, 5:48 p.m.

Heat 2

Wright, Australia vs Lelior, Israel, 6:24 p.m.

Heat 3

Fierro, France vs Defay, France, 7 p.m.

Heat 4

Moore, United States vs Baum, South Africa, 7:36 p.m.

Heat 5

Erostarbe, Spain vs Matsuda, Japan, 8:12 p.m.

Heat 6

Simmers, United States vs Weston-Webb, Brazil, 8:48 p.m.

Heat 7

Silva, Brazil vs Hinckel, Brazil, 9:24 p.m.

Heat 8

Hennessy, Costa Rica vs Hopkins, Portugal, 10 p.m.

TABLE_TENNIS

Men

Singles

Round of 64

Harimoto, Japan vs Allegro, Belgium, 4 a.m.

Robles, Spain vs Habesohn, Austria, 4 a.m.

Wong, Hong Kong vs Diaw, Senegal, 5 a.m.

Ionescu, Romania vs Gacina, Croatia, 5 a.m.

Zhmudenko, Ukraine vs Fan, China, 6 a.m.

Lum, Australia vs Ishiy, Brazil, 6 a.m.

Lind, Denmark vs Freitas, Portugal, 7 a.m.

Wu, Fiji vs Pitchford, Britain, 7 a.m.

Round of 32

Gerassimenko, Kazakhstan vs Qiu, Germany, 2 p.m.

Lebrun, France vs Kallberg, Sweden, 2 p.m.

Kao, Taiwan vs Ionescu, Romania, 3 p.m.

Assar, Egypt vs Mino, Ecuador, 3 p.m.

Lebrun, France vs Pucar, Croatia, 4 p.m.

Jang, South Korea vs Groth, Denmark, 4 p.m.

Women

Singles

Round of 64

Yuan, France vs Bello, Nigeria, 4 a.m.

Jee, Australia vs Mittelham, Germany, 4 a.m.

Sawettabut, Thailand vs Bajor, Poland, 5 a.m.

Shin, South Korea vs Tapper, Australia, 5 a.m.

Chien, Taiwan vs Zhu, Hong Kong, 6 a.m.

Bergstrom, Sweden vs Wegrzyn, Poland, 6 a.m.

Loghraibi, Algeria vs Chen, China, 7 a.m.

Piccolin, Italy vs Hirano, Japan, 7 a.m.

Round of 32

Samara, Romania vs Cheng, Taiwan, 2 p.m.

Matelova, Czech Republic vs Eerland, Netherlands, 2 p.m.

Pavade, France vs Batra, India, 3 p.m.

Zhang, United States vs Takahashi, Brazil, 3 p.m.

Diaz, Puerto Rico vs Wang, United States, 4 p.m.

Shao, Portugal vs Polcanova, Austria, 4 p.m.

Mixed Team

Doubles

Semifinals

Hong Kong vs North Korea, 10 a.m.

China vs South Korea, 11 a.m.

Table Tennis

Session Schedules

& Women’s Singles Round of 64, 4 a.m.

& Women’s Singles Round of 32, 2 p.m.

TENNIS

Men

Doubles

First Round

Belgium vs France, 6 a.m.

Italy vs Chile, 6 a.m.

Germany vs Croatia, 6 a.m.

Australia vs United States, 6 a.m.

Britain vs Czech Republic, 6 a.m.

Brazil vs Kazakhstan, 6 a.m.

Netherlands vs Argentina, 6 a.m.

United States vs Canada, 11 a.m.

Singles

Second Round

Djokovic, Serbia vs Nadal, Spain, 6 a.m.

Ruud, Norway vs Vavassori, Italy, 6 a.m.

Cerundolo, Argentina vs Humbert, France, 6 a.m.

Evans, Britain vs Tsitsipas, Greece, 6 a.m.

Koepfer, Germany vs Arnaldi, Italy, 6 a.m.

Safiullin, AIN vs Etcheverry, Argentina, 6 a.m.

Baez, Argentina vs Hassan, Lebanon, 6 a.m.

Griekspoor, Netherlands vs Alcaraz, Spain, 1 p.m.

Women

Doubles

First Round

Canada vs France, 6 a.m.

Ukraine vs China, 6 a.m.

Italy vs New Zealand, 6 a.m.

AIN vs Czech Republic, 6 a.m.

China vs Brazil, 6 a.m.

Argentina vs Germany, 6 a.m.

Netherlands vs France, 6 a.m.

Japan vs Romania, 6 a.m.

Spain vs Italy, 6 a.m.

Poland vs Ukraine, 6 a.m.

Singles

Second Round

Swiatek, Poland vs Parry, France, 6 a.m.

Linette, Poland vs Paolini, Italy, 6 a.m.

Carle, Argentina vs Gauff, United States, 6 a.m.

Wang, China vs Krejcikova, Czech Republic, 6 a.m.

Vekic, Croatia vs Andreescu, Canada, 6 a.m.

Navarro, United States vs Tomova, Bulgaria, 6 a.m.

Bucsa, Spain vs Fernandez, Canada, 6 a.m.

Osorio, Colombia vs Yastremska, Ukraine, 6 a.m.

Wang, China vs Shnaider, AIN, 6 a.m.

Haddad Maia, Brazil vs Schmiedlova, Slovakia, 6 a.m.

Rus, Netherlands vs Zheng, China, 6 a.m.

Burel, France vs Kostyuk, Ukraine, 6 a.m.

Cristian, Romania vs Kerber, Germany, 6 a.m.

Sakkari, Greece vs Yuan, China, 6 a.m.

Wozniacki, Denmark vs Collins, United States, 6 a.m.

Pegula, United States vs Svitolina, Ukraine, 1 p.m.

Mixed Team

Doubles

First Round

Germany vs Czech Republic, 6 a.m.

Italy vs AIN, 6 a.m.

Netherlands vs Greece, 6 a.m.

Spain vs Australia, 6 a.m.

France vs Japan, 6 a.m.

Tennis

Session Schedules

Order of play available evening before, 6 a.m.

Singles Second Rnd/Women’s Singles Second Rnd, 1 p.m.

& Women’s Singles 2nd Rnd/Men’s & Women’s Dbles 2nd Rnd/Mix Dbles 1st Rnd, 6 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Women

Volleyball Session Schedules

Preliminary Phase, 3 p.m.

Preliminary Round

Pool C

Turkey vs Netherlands, 3 a.m.

Pool B

Brazil vs Kenya, 7 a.m.

Pool A

United States vs China, 11 a.m.

France vs Serbia, 3 p.m.

WATER_POLO

Women

Preliminary Round

Group B

France vs Italy, 8 a.m.

United States vs Spain, 9:35 a.m.

Group A

China vs Netherlands, 12:30 p.m.

Hungary vs Canada, 2:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.