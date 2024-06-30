Yankees OF Juan Soto out of lineup for second straight day because of bruised right hand

TORONTO (AP) — New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto was out of the lineup for a second straight day on…

TORONTO (AP) — New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto was out of the lineup for a second straight day on Sunday, still bothered by a bruised right hand.

The three-time All-Star and 2020 NL batting champion was injured after he slid into home plate in the fourth inning of Friday’s 16-5 win. Soto rolled over after touching home plate with his left hand and his right hand slammed into the dirt.

Before posting Sunday’s lineup, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Soto was feeling better.

“Pretty significant improvement from where he was yesterday with the treatment he was able to get,” Boone said.

Soto is batting .302 with 20 home runs and 60 RBIs. He said he felt pain during batting practice Saturday, forcing him to alter his swing.

“I don’t want him compromising anything or changing his swing,” Boone said. “If there’s any of that, we’ll wait.”

Soto on Saturday had X-rays, which did not show a fracture. Boone said Soto might get further tests when the team returns to New York.

The Yankees are off Monday before hosting Cincinnati on Tuesday.

Aaron Judge started in right field Sunday and Trent Grisham was in center.

