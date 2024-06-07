Yankees ace Gerrit Cole to make second injury rehabilitation start for Double-A Somerset on Sunday

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is scheduled to make a second minor league injury rehabilitation start for…

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is scheduled to make a second minor league injury rehabilitation start for Double-A Somerset on Sunday, remaining on track for a possible return to the New York rotation in mid-to-late June.

The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner threw 45 pitches over 3 1/3 scoreless innings for the Patriots on Tuesday night, the 33-year-old right-hander’s first game action his only spring training start on March 1. He was diagnosed then with nerve inflammation and edema and told to rest.

A usual progression to is increase pitch count by 10-15 per outing.

Manager Aaron Boone announced Cole’s next start before Friday’s series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Boone said this week Cole needed at least two more minor league starts. If Cole remains on normal four days’ rest, he could start again on May 14, making his earliest possible return the home series against Baltimore from May 18-20.

