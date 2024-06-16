Yankees 1B Anthony Rizzo leaves game with injury to right lower arm after collision

BOSTON (AP) — Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo left Sunday night’s game against Boston in the seventh inning after colliding…

BOSTON (AP) — Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo left Sunday night’s game against Boston in the seventh inning after colliding with Red Sox pitcher Brennan Bernardino on a play at first and falling hard on his right arm.

Rizzo was charging down the line when first baseman Dominic Smith turned to throw to Bernardino, who was coming over to cover. The throw was a bit wide and Bernardino collided with Rizzo, who tumbled to the ground in foul territory after crossing the bag safely. He immediately grabbed his hand/wrist area as he was rolling on the ground.

The club announced that it was a right lower arm injury.

“The initial imaging … which is a low-grade X-Ray, was negative,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said after the 9-3 loss to the Red Sox.

“But he’s in some pain in that lower arm in a number of places,” Boone said. “He’ll get a lot of tests (Monday) and see what we’re dealing with. When he didn’t get up right away, I could tell he was in some pain on the ground. Obviously, some concern there.

“Just certain movements, he was in some pain, little movements,” Boone said. “Wanted to get him out of there.”

He was replaced by pinch-runner Oswaldo Cabrera.

Teammate Aaron Judge feels like Rizzo can deal with pain, but didn’t know what the injury was.

“You don’t see that from Riz,” he said. “I think leads all of major league baseball in hit by pitches, so he knows what it is dealing with pain. He’s tough. I think he’ll be fine. I don’t know what’s going on, but he’ll be good.”

The Red Sox held off the Yankees after reliever Zack Kelly replaced Bernardino and escaped a bases-loaded, no-out jam by striking out Gleyber Torres and Jose Trevino before DJ LeMahieu lined to center to end the seventh with Boston holding a 4-3 lead.

The Red Sox put it away with three runs in the seventh and two in the eighth. In the process, they set a club record with nine stolen bases. David Hamilton had four, including the ninth in the eighth inning.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.