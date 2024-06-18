White Sox GM Chris Getz passes on an opportunity to endorse manager Pedro Grifol’s performance

CHICAGO (AP) — With the White Sox on pace for another 100-loss season, general manager Chris Getz passed on an…

CHICAGO (AP) — With the White Sox on pace for another 100-loss season, general manager Chris Getz passed on an opportunity to provide a vote of confidence for manager Pedro Grifol on Tuesday.

Chicago entered its series opener against Houston with a major league-worst 19-54 record. It had dropped 24 of 29 going into the matchup with the Astros.

Asked about Grifol’s performance and if he sees him managing the team for the rest of the season, Getz said he has regular conversations with Grifol and they are trying to put the team’s players in the best position to be successful this year and in upcoming seasons.

“So there is a lot of work to be done, whether it be on our major league staff or with our front office to take steps forward,” Getz said. “So I know that naturally there’s a lot of speculation on who’s going to be in what role in future years and really it’s about showing up each day and figuring out how to put our players in the best position possible.”

Grifol was hired in November 2022, and Getz was promoted to GM in August. Chicago went 61-101 in Grifol’s first year in charge for the franchise’s worst record since it went 56-106 in 1970.

The White Sox weren’t expected to contend this year, but they lost 22 of their first 25 games. They rank among the majors’ worst teams in several offensive categories, and their bullpen also has struggled.

The rough first half of the season has ramped up the speculation surrounding Grifol’s job security.

“I think the team as a whole, although the record is not very good, I think the intent and the energy, playing for the White Sox and for each other, I sense a lot of positives in that,” Getz said. “Have there been inconsistencies, whether it be with fundamental breakdowns or the baserunning or defensive side? Yeah, that has popped up more than I would have liked.”

The White Sox are among a small group of teams that are so far out of the playoff race that they can already be identified as sellers ahead of the July 30 trade deadline. Outfielder Luis Robert Jr., shortstop Paul DeJong and pitchers Garrett Crochet, Erick Fedde and Michael Kopech all could be on the move.

Getz said he is “peppered regularly” with calls from contending teams, and it has picked up of late.

“I would say there are a handful of conversations being had on a daily basis,” he said. “I’ve already had some today and I would expect probably a couple more before the end of today.”

Crochet is one of the top pitchers on the market. The left-hander, who turns 25 on Friday, is 6-5 with a 3.16 ERA heading into Wednesday night’s start against the Astros.

Chicago traded ace right-hander Dylan Cease to San Diego in March in a multiplayer deal that could help with the team’s approach to the deadline.

“Being that Dylan was an attractive player to so many different organizations, I do believe it gave us a head start in regards to knowing organizations, whether that applies to Garrett or anyone else,” Getz said. “Having such a valuable player like Dylan in my first offseason as a general manager has allowed me to build relationships with other general managers and get to know other organizations.”

While Getz ponders his trade options, designated hitter Eloy Jiménez is nearing a return after being sidelined by a strained left hamstring. Jiménez is on a rehab assignment with the organization’s team in the Arizona Complex League.

Getz said Jiménez could return next week, and it looks as if infielder Yoán Moncada could be back around the All-Star break.

“Those two players are certainly big pieces of this organization, our major league club, and it does look like Eloy is not too far off,” Getz said.

