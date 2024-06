Varga back in Hungary 2 days after surgery on facial fractures following collision at Euro 2024

WEILER-SIMMERBERG, Germany (AP) — Hungary forward Barnabás Varga has been released from hospital and is already back in his home…

WEILER-SIMMERBERG, Germany (AP) — Hungary forward Barnabás Varga has been released from hospital and is already back in his home country, two days after undergoing surgery on facial fractures he sustained in a collision at the European Championship.

Varga returned to Hungary on Wednesday as his teammates waited in Germany to find out if they have reached the round of 16 as one of the four best third-place teams.

The injury occurred midway through the second half of Sunday’s match against Scotland when he collided with goalkeeper Angus Gunn. Hungary went on to win 1-0 thanks to a stoppage-time goal from substitute Kevin Csoboth.

In concerning scenes, the match was halted for nearly 10 minutes so that Varga could get treatment. Several teammates appeared to be in tears and they held up blankets to shield the stricken forward as medical staff tended to him.

The 29-year-old Varga was taken straight to hospital in Stuttgart and had surgery on Monday after breaking several bones in his face.

Hungary coach Marco Rossi and some of his staff, as well as Ferencváros teammate Endre Botka — representing the national side — visited Varga in hospital on Tuesday.

