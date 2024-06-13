US Open Leaders Cards

|Thursday
|At Pinehurst No. 2
|Pinehurst, N.C.
|Purse: $21.5 million
|Yardage: 7,540; Par: 70
|Final Round
|Par out
|444
|453
|443-35
|Patrick Cantlay
|344
|442
|433-31
|Rory McIlroy
|444
|343
|443-33
|Ludvig Aberg
|344
|444
|442-33
|Matthieu Pavon
|444
|433
|433-32
|Bryson DeChambeau
|443
|443
|344-34
___
|Par in
|544
|443
|434-35-70
|Patrick Cantlay
|534
|444
|433-34—65
|Rory McIlroy
|444
|443
|333-32—65
|Ludvig Aberg
|533
|453
|433-33—66
|Matthieu Pavon
|354
|443
|534-35—67
|Bryson DeChambeau
|444
|443
|433-33—67
___
AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.