US Open Leaders Cards

Thursday At Pinehurst No. 2 Pinehurst, N.C. Purse: $21.5 million Yardage: 7,540; Par: 70 Final Round Par out 444 453 443-35 Patrick Cantlay 344 442 433-31 Rory McIlroy 444 343 443-33 Ludvig Aberg 344 444 442-33 Matthieu Pavon 444 433 433-32 Bryson DeChambeau 443 443 344-34

Par in 544 443 434-35-70 Patrick Cantlay 534 444 433-34—65 Rory McIlroy 444 443 333-32—65 Ludvig Aberg 533 453 433-33—66 Matthieu Pavon 354 443 534-35—67 Bryson DeChambeau 444 443 433-33—67

