Live Radio
Home » Sports » US Open Leaders Cards

US Open Leaders Cards

The Associated Press

June 13, 2024, 8:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Thursday
At Pinehurst No. 2
Pinehurst, N.C.
Purse: $21.5 million
Yardage: 7,540; Par: 70
Final Round
Par out 444 453 443-35
Patrick Cantlay 344 442 433-31
Rory McIlroy 444 343 443-33
Ludvig Aberg 344 444 442-33
Matthieu Pavon 444 433 433-32
Bryson DeChambeau 443 443 344-34

___

Par in 544 443 434-35-70
Patrick Cantlay 534 444 433-34—65
Rory McIlroy 444 443 333-32—65
Ludvig Aberg 533 453 433-33—66
Matthieu Pavon 354 443 534-35—67
Bryson DeChambeau 444 443 433-33—67

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up