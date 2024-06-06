Undisputed heavyweight boxing champ Oleksandr Usyk considers cruiserweight return after Fury rematch

Undisputed heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk says he is considering turning his back on the division after his planned rematch…

Undisputed heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk says he is considering turning his back on the division after his planned rematch with Tyson Fury and dropping back down to cruiserweight.

The Ukrainian beat Fury last month to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years but says he’s sick of the huge meals he needs to eat to keep his weight up while training for fights. The rematch, set to be another hugely lucrative contest, is scheduled for Dec. 21 in Saudi Arabia.

“I think maybe after the match I go down in weight, cruiserweight. I want more cruiserweight,” Usyk told The 3 Knockdown Rule podcast in an episode released Wednesday.

Usyk reeled off a list of the food he eats when he’s in his training camp for heavyweight fights, and added: “I eat every time, for me it’s hard.”

His manager Egis Klimas added: “Maybe go down to cruiserweight, and get undisputed a second time in the cruiserweight division.”

Usyk, an Olympic gold medalist in 2012, started his pro career as a cruiserweight and became the division’s undisputed champion in 2018 with a win over Russian Murat Gassiev to unify all four belts.

He moved up to heavyweight a year later and won three title belts against Anthony Joshua in 2021. Usyk’s split-decision win over Fury last month was only his sixth career bout at heavyweight.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.