Tyrrell Hatton shoots 64 for LIV Golf lead going into final round ahead of DeChambeau, Rahm

COLLEGE GROVE, Tenn. (AP) — Englishman Tyrrell Hatton shot a bogey-free 7-under 64 Saturday at The Grove for a three-stroke lead going into the final round of the LIV Golf Nashville event.

Hatton, whose lone win on the PGA Tour was at the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational, joined the Saudi-funded tour in January. His best finish has been a tie for fourth. Starting a stroke back of first-round leader Abraham Ancer, he birdied six of his final seven holes for a 13-under 129 total.

John Catlin (66) was at 10 under in his second LIV Golf event.

Two-time U.S. Open champ Bryson DeChambeau (66) and Jon Rahm (63) were tied at 9 under. Rahm missed the U.S. Open and withdrew during the last LIV Golf event with an infection on his left foot. He opened with a bogey before finishing with nine birdies.

The Spaniard said he played nearly pain-free Saturday after not knowing if he’d be able to walk 18 when he flew to Tennessee.

“Never really questioned not being able to swing it, and I think that’s what made a difference,” Rahm said.

Carlos Ortiz, who won LIV Golf Houston, shot a 66 and was tied with Cameron Smith (65) at 8 under.

Hatton birdied No. 2 before testing his patience with nine straight pars. Then he got going.

DeChambeau has had little sleep since winning the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 last weekend. On Saturday, he birdied four of his final six holes and showed no signs of exhaustion especially after his tee shot at the party hole, the par-3 15th. He ran around high-fiving fans circling the green.

“I just blacked out, I have no idea,” DeChambeau said.

