Twins rally to beat Rays 7-6 on Santana’s pinch-hit single in 9th and push win streak to 6

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Carlos Santana’s pinch-hit single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning pushed the Minnesota Twins past the Tampa Bay Rays 7-6 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory, following an hour-plus rain delay.

Manny Margot and Carlos Correa hit singles off closer Pete Fairbanks, who had Correa’s comebacker glance off his throwing hand and force the Rays to summon Phil Maton.

Santana hit a 1-1 curveball into right field to easily score Margot and give the Twins their eighth win in nine games.

Max Kepler homered and Ryan Jeffers hit a sacrifice fly for the Twins to tie the game in the fifth, after Brandon Lowe and Josh Lowe hit home runs in the top of the inning for the Rays on each side of the stoppage that lasted an hour and 23 minutes.

