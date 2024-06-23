Travelers Championship Scores

Sunday At TPC River Highlands Cromwell, Conn. Purse: $20 million Yardage: 6,835; Par: 70 Final Round (x-won on first playoff…

Sunday

At TPC River Highlands

Cromwell, Conn.

Purse: $20 million

Yardage: 6,835; Par: 70

Final Round

(x-won on first playoff hole)

x-Tom Kim 62-65-65-66—258 x-Scottie Scheffler 65-64-64-65—258 Tom Hoge 69-63-66-62—260 Sungjae Im 67-64-63-66—260 Akshay Bhatia 64-65-64-69—262 Patrick Cantlay 68-65-64-65—262 Tony Finau 65-67-64-66—262 Justin Thomas 68-63-65-66—262 Wyndham Clark 66-68-66-63—263 Brian Harman 67-69-65-62—263 Shane Lowry 69-62-65-67—263 Cameron Young 72-66-59-66—263 Collin Morikawa 66-63-66-69—264 Xander Schauffele 65-65-64-70—264 Tommy Fleetwood 67-67-66-65—265 Robert Macintyre 70-62-66-68—266 Matthieu Pavon 71-65-62-68—266 Patrick Rodgers 65-68-67-66—266 Adam Svensson 71-64-63-68—266 Rickie Fowler 64-69-69-65—267 Viktor Hovland 68-70-64-65—267 Seamus Power 67-70-67-63—267 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 66-70-68-64—268 Hideki Matsuyama 66-69-69-64—268 Taylor Pendrith 65-68-66-69—268 Sepp Straka 69-70-68-61—268 Ludvig Aberg 67-69-62-71—269 Corey Conners 67-70-66-66—269 Austin Eckroat 70-67-65-67—269 Adam Hadwin 69-69-64-67—269 Lee Hodges 68-69-68-65—270 Stephan Jaeger 71-67-65-67—270 Si Woo Kim 69-67-65-69—270 Kurt Kitayama 64-70-70-66—270 Denny McCarthy 67-67-69-67—270 Matt Fitzpatrick 74-65-63-69—271 Mackenzie Hughes 65-72-69-65—271 Brendon Todd 69-65-67-70—271 Keegan Bradley 69-67-70-66—272 Adam Scott 74-67-67-64—272 Michael Thorbjornsen 72-64-66-70—272 Nick Taylor 68-73-65-67—273 Will Zalatoris 64-72-68-69—273 Jason Day 71-70-64-69—274 Lucas Glover 70-67-71-66—274 Victor Perez 68-70-71-65—274 Andrew Putnam 71-71-66-66—274 Eric Cole 69-75-66-65—275 Cameron Davis 65-71-69-70—275 Russell Henley 70-73-67-65—275 Jake Knapp 70-70-64-71—275 Davis Riley 71-71-67-66—275 Webb Simpson 72-64-69-70—275 Sahith Theegala 69-67-67-72—275 Sam Burns 67-68-69-72—276 Thomas Detry 69-68-69-70—276 Emiliano Grillo 69-71-68-68—276 Billy Horschel 72-67-70-67—276 J.T. Poston 66-71-69-70—276 Adam Schenk 74-69-69-64—276 Chris Gotterup 75-65-68-69—277 Max Homa 70-71-70-66—277 Harris English 70-68-72-68—278 Chris Kirk 71-70-68-69—278 Jordan Spieth 70-68-72-68—278 Nick Dunlap 68-70-73-68—279 Ben Griffin 71-71-67-71—280 Taylor Moore 70-68-72-71—281 Justin Rose 72-75-65-69—281 Peter Malnati 73-68-73-69—283

