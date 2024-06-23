Live Radio
Travelers Championship Scores

The Associated Press

June 23, 2024, 4:23 PM

Sunday

At TPC River Highlands

Cromwell, Conn.

Purse: $20 million

Yardage: 6,835; Par: 70

Final Round

(x-won on first playoff hole)

x-Tom Kim 62-65-65-66—258
x-Scottie Scheffler 65-64-64-65—258
Tom Hoge 69-63-66-62—260
Sungjae Im 67-64-63-66—260
Akshay Bhatia 64-65-64-69—262
Patrick Cantlay 68-65-64-65—262
Tony Finau 65-67-64-66—262
Justin Thomas 68-63-65-66—262
Wyndham Clark 66-68-66-63—263
Brian Harman 67-69-65-62—263
Shane Lowry 69-62-65-67—263
Cameron Young 72-66-59-66—263
Collin Morikawa 66-63-66-69—264
Xander Schauffele 65-65-64-70—264
Tommy Fleetwood 67-67-66-65—265
Robert Macintyre 70-62-66-68—266
Matthieu Pavon 71-65-62-68—266
Patrick Rodgers 65-68-67-66—266
Adam Svensson 71-64-63-68—266
Rickie Fowler 64-69-69-65—267
Viktor Hovland 68-70-64-65—267
Seamus Power 67-70-67-63—267
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 66-70-68-64—268
Hideki Matsuyama 66-69-69-64—268
Taylor Pendrith 65-68-66-69—268
Sepp Straka 69-70-68-61—268
Ludvig Aberg 67-69-62-71—269
Corey Conners 67-70-66-66—269
Austin Eckroat 70-67-65-67—269
Adam Hadwin 69-69-64-67—269
Lee Hodges 68-69-68-65—270
Stephan Jaeger 71-67-65-67—270
Si Woo Kim 69-67-65-69—270
Kurt Kitayama 64-70-70-66—270
Denny McCarthy 67-67-69-67—270
Matt Fitzpatrick 74-65-63-69—271
Mackenzie Hughes 65-72-69-65—271
Brendon Todd 69-65-67-70—271
Keegan Bradley 69-67-70-66—272
Adam Scott 74-67-67-64—272
Michael Thorbjornsen 72-64-66-70—272
Nick Taylor 68-73-65-67—273
Will Zalatoris 64-72-68-69—273
Jason Day 71-70-64-69—274
Lucas Glover 70-67-71-66—274
Victor Perez 68-70-71-65—274
Andrew Putnam 71-71-66-66—274
Eric Cole 69-75-66-65—275
Cameron Davis 65-71-69-70—275
Russell Henley 70-73-67-65—275
Jake Knapp 70-70-64-71—275
Davis Riley 71-71-67-66—275
Webb Simpson 72-64-69-70—275
Sahith Theegala 69-67-67-72—275
Sam Burns 67-68-69-72—276
Thomas Detry 69-68-69-70—276
Emiliano Grillo 69-71-68-68—276
Billy Horschel 72-67-70-67—276
J.T. Poston 66-71-69-70—276
Adam Schenk 74-69-69-64—276
Chris Gotterup 75-65-68-69—277
Max Homa 70-71-70-66—277
Harris English 70-68-72-68—278
Chris Kirk 71-70-68-69—278
Jordan Spieth 70-68-72-68—278
Nick Dunlap 68-70-73-68—279
Ben Griffin 71-71-67-71—280
Taylor Moore 70-68-72-71—281
Justin Rose 72-75-65-69—281
Peter Malnati 73-68-73-69—283

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Sports
