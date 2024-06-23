Travelers Championship Scores

Sunday
At TPC River Highlands
Cromwell, Conn.
Purse: $20 million
Yardage: 6,835; Par: 70
Final Round
(x-won on first playoff hole)
|x-Tom Kim
|62-65-65-66—258
|x-Scottie Scheffler
|65-64-64-65—258
|Tom Hoge
|69-63-66-62—260
|Sungjae Im
|67-64-63-66—260
|Akshay Bhatia
|64-65-64-69—262
|Patrick Cantlay
|68-65-64-65—262
|Tony Finau
|65-67-64-66—262
|Justin Thomas
|68-63-65-66—262
|Wyndham Clark
|66-68-66-63—263
|Brian Harman
|67-69-65-62—263
|Shane Lowry
|69-62-65-67—263
|Cameron Young
|72-66-59-66—263
|Collin Morikawa
|66-63-66-69—264
|Xander Schauffele
|65-65-64-70—264
|Tommy Fleetwood
|67-67-66-65—265
|Robert Macintyre
|70-62-66-68—266
|Matthieu Pavon
|71-65-62-68—266
|Patrick Rodgers
|65-68-67-66—266
|Adam Svensson
|71-64-63-68—266
|Rickie Fowler
|64-69-69-65—267
|Viktor Hovland
|68-70-64-65—267
|Seamus Power
|67-70-67-63—267
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|66-70-68-64—268
|Hideki Matsuyama
|66-69-69-64—268
|Taylor Pendrith
|65-68-66-69—268
|Sepp Straka
|69-70-68-61—268
|Ludvig Aberg
|67-69-62-71—269
|Corey Conners
|67-70-66-66—269
|Austin Eckroat
|70-67-65-67—269
|Adam Hadwin
|69-69-64-67—269
|Lee Hodges
|68-69-68-65—270
|Stephan Jaeger
|71-67-65-67—270
|Si Woo Kim
|69-67-65-69—270
|Kurt Kitayama
|64-70-70-66—270
|Denny McCarthy
|67-67-69-67—270
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|74-65-63-69—271
|Mackenzie Hughes
|65-72-69-65—271
|Brendon Todd
|69-65-67-70—271
|Keegan Bradley
|69-67-70-66—272
|Adam Scott
|74-67-67-64—272
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|72-64-66-70—272
|Nick Taylor
|68-73-65-67—273
|Will Zalatoris
|64-72-68-69—273
|Jason Day
|71-70-64-69—274
|Lucas Glover
|70-67-71-66—274
|Victor Perez
|68-70-71-65—274
|Andrew Putnam
|71-71-66-66—274
|Eric Cole
|69-75-66-65—275
|Cameron Davis
|65-71-69-70—275
|Russell Henley
|70-73-67-65—275
|Jake Knapp
|70-70-64-71—275
|Davis Riley
|71-71-67-66—275
|Webb Simpson
|72-64-69-70—275
|Sahith Theegala
|69-67-67-72—275
|Sam Burns
|67-68-69-72—276
|Thomas Detry
|69-68-69-70—276
|Emiliano Grillo
|69-71-68-68—276
|Billy Horschel
|72-67-70-67—276
|J.T. Poston
|66-71-69-70—276
|Adam Schenk
|74-69-69-64—276
|Chris Gotterup
|75-65-68-69—277
|Max Homa
|70-71-70-66—277
|Harris English
|70-68-72-68—278
|Chris Kirk
|71-70-68-69—278
|Jordan Spieth
|70-68-72-68—278
|Nick Dunlap
|68-70-73-68—279
|Ben Griffin
|71-71-67-71—280
|Taylor Moore
|70-68-72-71—281
|Justin Rose
|72-75-65-69—281
|Peter Malnati
|73-68-73-69—283
