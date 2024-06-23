Tobias Myers wins his fourth straight as the Brewers beat the Padres 6-2 to avoid a 4-game sweep

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rookie Tobias Myers continued his terrific June by winning his fourth straight start and Blake Perkins…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rookie Tobias Myers continued his terrific June by winning his fourth straight start and Blake Perkins highlighted a five-run second inning with a two-run single as the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers beat the San Diego Padres 6-2 on Sunday to avoid a four-game sweep.

Myers (5-2) held the Padres to one run and five hits in five innings, with three strikeouts and no walks. He allowed one or no earned runs for the fourth time in his June starts — all Brewers wins — and won his fifth straight decision dating to May 21.

The Brewers gave him all the support he needed by scoring five runs on six hits off Michael King (5-5) in the second.

Besides Perkins’ two-run single, Brice Turang hit an RBI triple and Sal Frelick and Tyler Black had run-scoring singles.

The Padres had their four-game winning streak snapped. It had matched their season-best streak.

San Diego finally got to Myers in the fifth when Luis Arraez singled in Ha-Seong Kim, the third straight hit with two outs.

Arraez, the MLB hits leader with 104, had his big league-leading 32nd multi-hit game. He hasn’t gone more than four straight games without having a multi-hit game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: RF Fernando Tatis Jr. missed his second straight game with a bruised left triceps suffered when he was hit by a pitch on Friday night. LF Jurickson Profar was back after missing a game with patellar tendinitis that forced him out of Friday night’s game.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Freddy Peralta (5-4, 4.06 ERA) is scheduled to start Monday night at home against Texas RHP Michael Lorenzen (4-3, 3.00).

Padres: RHP Matt Waldron (5-6, 3.46) is scheduled to start Monday night against Washington LHP Patrick Corbin (1-7, 5.60).

