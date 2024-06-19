Juneteenth: Local Juneteenth events | History of the holiday | What's open, what's closed | Md. reverend shares 'the truth'
Super Mario-themed cleats of Albania player Jasir Asani add cartoon color to Euro 2024 game

The Associated Press

June 19, 2024

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — If there is a prize for best footwear at soccer’s European Championship, the Super Mario-themed cleats worn by Albania winger Jasir Asani on Wednesday might win it.

The 29-year-old Asani rocked a pair of vivid turquoise blue cleats with images of the Nintendo video game character to play against Croatia. Albania drew 2-2 in the Group B game played in Hamburg.

About 45 minutes after the final whistle, he posted a photo on his Instagram account of himself wearing them in action.

Asani was playing his 15th game for Albania and his second at Euro 2024, after a 2-1 loss to Italy on Saturday.

He plays his club soccer in South Korea, for Gwangju, after previously being with clubs in Albania, North Macedonia, Sweden and Hungary.

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

