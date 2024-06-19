Juneteenth: Local Juneteenth events | History of the holiday | What's open, what's closed | Md. reverend shares 'the truth'
Live Radio
Home » Sports » Struff needs 10 match…

Struff needs 10 match points to beat Darderi at Halle Open

The Associated Press

June 19, 2024, 10:55 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HALLE, Germany (AP) — Jan-Lennard Struff overcame a strong challenge from grass-court debutant Luciano Darderi, who saved nine match points before bowing out of their first-round match at the Halle Open on Wednesday.

Struff, who hit 21 aces, was a break down in the decider but rallied past his rival 6-7 (2), 7-5, 7-6 (10) after fending off a match point in the final tiebreaker.

Struff, who needed 2 hours and 31 minutes to prevail, will next take on Stefanos Tstitsipas.

It was Darderi’s first grass-court match on the ATP Tour. Darderi grabbed the spotlight in February when he won the title in Cordoba as a qualifier. He is now ranked 34th.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up