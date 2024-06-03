Sri Lanka blown away for 77 by South Africa at T20 World Cup

WESTBURY. N.Y. (AP) — Sri Lanka has been blown away by South Africa for 77, its lowest total ever, let…

WESTBURY. N.Y. (AP) — Sri Lanka has been blown away by South Africa for 77, its lowest total ever, let alone at the T20 World Cup on Monday.

It was also South Africa’s best bowling performance in tournament history.

Pace bowler Anrich Nortje took 4-7 in four overs, pacer Kagiso Rabada 2-21, spinner Keshav Maharaj 2-22, and fast bowler Ottneil Baartman 1-9 in his second Twenty20.

Opener Kusal Mendis led Sri Lanka with 19, one of only three scores in double figures at Nassau County Stadium on Long Island.

The Sri Lankans were dismissed in 19.1 overs for the 13th lowest score in T20 World Cup history.

