Sports on TV for Wednesday, June 19

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, June 19

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — Men’s College World Series: TBD vs. Tennessee, Game 11, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Men’s College World Series: TBD, Game 12, Omaha, Neb.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at Philadelphia OR St. Louis at Miami (12:40 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Toronto OR Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees

OLYMPIC TRIALS

7 p.m.

USA — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Swimming – Finals, Indianapolis (Taped)

8 p.m.

NBC — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Swimming – Finals, Indianapolis

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

FS1 — UEFA EURO 2024 Group Stage: Croatia vs. Albania, Group B, Hamburg, Germany

Noon

FS1 — UEFA EURO 2024 Group Stage: Germany vs. Hungary, Group A, Stuttgart, Germany

3 p.m.

FOX — UEFA EURO 2024 Group Stage: Scotland vs. Switzerland, Group A, Cologne, Germany

7 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Pacific FC at York United FC

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — USL Championship: Louisville at Pittsburgh

FS1 — MLS: Philadelphia at Cincinnati

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

10 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Louisville at Angel City

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Edwards vs. Team Alo, Wichita, Kan.

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Clark vs. Team Alo, Wichita, Kan.

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Washington at Indiana

10 p.m.

NBATV — Seattle at Las Vegas

