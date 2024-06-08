Sports on TV for Sunday, June 9

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, June 9 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 1 a.m. (Monday) FS1 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, June 9

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

1 a.m. (Monday)

FS1 — AFL: Melbourne at Collingwood

AUTO RACING

9 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Kegums, Latvia

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Kegums, Latvia

12:30 p.m.

ABC — Formula 1: The AWS Canadian Grand Prix, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn. (Taped)

3:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Toyota / Save Mart 350, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Xpel Grand Prix At Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

7 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn. (Taped)

BOWLING

2 p.m.

CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Group 1 – Stepladder Finals, Bethlehem, Pa.

4 p.m.

CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Group 2 – Stepladder Finals, Bethlehem, Pa.

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — B.C. at Toronto

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: UConn at Florida St., Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Georgia vs. NC State, Super Regional, Game 2, Athens, Ga.

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Clemson vs. Florida, Super Regional, Game 2, Clemson, S.C.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: West Virginia at North Carolina, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Kansas St. at Virginia, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Evansville at Tennessee, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Oregon, Super Regional, Game 2, College Station, Texas

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Kentucky vs. Oregon St., Super Regional, Game 2, Lexington, Ky.

CYCLING

2 p.m.

CNBC — UCI: The Criterium du Dauphine, Stage 8, 99.8 miles, Thônes – Plateau des Glières, France (Taped)

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, Final Round, Vasatorps Golf Club, Helsingborg, Sweden

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Golf Club of Houston, Houston

2:30 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Final Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis.

5 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Final Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C.

8 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Shop Rite LPGA Classic, Final Round, Seaview Bay Course, Galloway, N.J. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

6 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN — N.Y. Mets vs. Philadelphia, London

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Tampa Bay OR Milwaukee at Detroit

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at San Diego (4:10 p.m.) OR Toronto at Oakland (4:05 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals: Dallas at Boston, Game 2

RUGBY (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

FS1 — MLR: Carolina at San Diego

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Vancouver FC at York United FC

TENNIS

5:30 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Finals, Paris

6 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Finals, Paris (continued)

9 a.m.

NBC — ATP: The French Open, Final, Paris

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

2 p.m.

NBC — USATF: The New York Grand Prix, New York

UFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

FOX — XFL Conference Championship: San Antonio at St. Louis

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

