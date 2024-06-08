Sports on TV for Sunday, June 9

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, June 9
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
1 a.m. (Monday)
FS1 — AFL: Melbourne at Collingwood
AUTO RACING
9 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Kegums, Latvia
10 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Kegums, Latvia
12:30 p.m.
ABC — Formula 1: The AWS Canadian Grand Prix, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn. (Taped)
3:30 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Toyota / Save Mart 350, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Xpel Grand Prix At Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.
7 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn. (Taped)
BOWLING
2 p.m.
CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Group 1 – Stepladder Finals, Bethlehem, Pa.
4 p.m.
CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Group 2 – Stepladder Finals, Bethlehem, Pa.
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — B.C. at Toronto
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: UConn at Florida St., Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Georgia vs. NC State, Super Regional, Game 2, Athens, Ga.
2:30 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Clemson vs. Florida, Super Regional, Game 2, Clemson, S.C.
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: West Virginia at North Carolina, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Kansas St. at Virginia, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
6 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Evansville at Tennessee, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Oregon, Super Regional, Game 2, College Station, Texas
9 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Kentucky vs. Oregon St., Super Regional, Game 2, Lexington, Ky.
CYCLING
2 p.m.
CNBC — UCI: The Criterium du Dauphine, Stage 8, 99.8 miles, Thônes – Plateau des Glières, France (Taped)
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, Final Round, Vasatorps Golf Club, Helsingborg, Sweden
12:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
1 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Golf Club of Houston, Houston
2:30 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Final Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis.
5 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Final Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C.
8 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Shop Rite LPGA Classic, Final Round, Seaview Bay Course, Galloway, N.J. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
3 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
6 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
10 a.m.
ESPN — N.Y. Mets vs. Philadelphia, London
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Tampa Bay OR Milwaukee at Detroit
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at San Diego (4:10 p.m.) OR Toronto at Oakland (4:05 p.m.)
7 p.m.
ESPN — L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ABC — NBA Finals: Dallas at Boston, Game 2
RUGBY (MEN’S)
4 p.m.
FS1 — MLR: Carolina at San Diego
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Vancouver FC at York United FC
TENNIS
5:30 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Finals, Paris
6 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Finals, Paris (continued)
9 a.m.
NBC — ATP: The French Open, Final, Paris
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
2 p.m.
NBC — USATF: The New York Grand Prix, New York
UFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
FOX — XFL Conference Championship: San Antonio at St. Louis
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.
