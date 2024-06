Sports on TV for Monday, June 24

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, June 24 COLLEGE BASEBALL 7 p.m. ESPN — College World…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, June 24

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: Texas A&M vs. Tennessee, Finals – Game 3, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)

ESPNU — College World Series: Texas A&M vs. Tennessee, Finals – Game 3, Omaha, Neb. (UmpCast) (If Necessary)

MLB BASEBALL

7:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at St. Louis OR Toronto at Boston (7:10 p.m.)

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ABC — Stanley Cup Final: Edmonton at Florida, Game 7

OLYMPIC TRIALS

8 p.m.

NBC — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Track and Field, Eugene, Ore.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

FOX — UEFA EURO 2024 Group Stage: Croatia vs. Italy, Group B, Leipzig, Germany

FS1 — UEFA EURO 2024 Group Stage: Albania vs. Spain, Group B, Düsseldorf, Germany

6 p.m.

FS1 — Copa América 2024 Group Stage: Colombia vs. Paraguay, Group D, Houston

9 p.m.

FS1 — Copa América 2024 Group Stage: Brazil vs. Costa Rica, Group D, Inglewood, Calif.

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP, Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP, Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds

