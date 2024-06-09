Sports on TV for Monday, June 10

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, June 10
COLLEGE BASEBALL
TBD
TBD — NCAA Tournament: Oregon St. at Kentucky, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
TBD — NCAA Tournament: NC State at Georgia, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
TBD — NCAA Tournament: Florida at Clemson, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
TBD — NCAA Tournament: Oregon at Texas A&M, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Baltimore at Tampa Bay
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at San Francisco OR Chicago White Sox at Seattle
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
ABC — Stanley Cup Final: Edmonton at Florida, Game 2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:50 a.m.
FS2 — International Friendly: Czech Republic vs. North Macedonia, Králové, Czechia
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — International Friendly: Netherlands vs. Iceland, Rotterdam, Netherlands
8:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS — The Soccer Tournament: TBD, Final, Cary, N.C.
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament: TBD, Final, Cary, N.C.
SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Athletes Unlimited: Team Wiggins vs. Team Leach, Wichita, Kan.
8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Warren vs. Team Leach, Wichita, Kan.
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — Indiana at Connecticut
