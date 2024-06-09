Sports on TV for Monday, June 10

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, June 10 COLLEGE BASEBALL TBD TBD — NCAA Tournament: Oregon…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, June 10

COLLEGE BASEBALL

TBD

TBD — NCAA Tournament: Oregon St. at Kentucky, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

TBD — NCAA Tournament: NC State at Georgia, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

TBD — NCAA Tournament: Florida at Clemson, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

TBD — NCAA Tournament: Oregon at Texas A&M, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Baltimore at Tampa Bay

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at San Francisco OR Chicago White Sox at Seattle

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ABC — Stanley Cup Final: Edmonton at Florida, Game 2

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:50 a.m.

FS2 — International Friendly: Czech Republic vs. North Macedonia, Králové, Czechia

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — International Friendly: Netherlands vs. Iceland, Rotterdam, Netherlands

8:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — The Soccer Tournament: TBD, Final, Cary, N.C.

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament: TBD, Final, Cary, N.C.

SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Athletes Unlimited: Team Wiggins vs. Team Leach, Wichita, Kan.

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Warren vs. Team Leach, Wichita, Kan.

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Indiana at Connecticut

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.