Sports on TV for July 1 – 7

Adv29 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, July 1 SOCCER (MEN’S) Noon FS1 — UEFA EURO…

Adv29

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, July 1

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Noon

FS1 — UEFA EURO 2024 Championships: TBD, Round of 16, Düsseldorf, Germany

3 p.m.

FOX — UEFA EURO 2024 Championships: TBD, Round of 16, Leipzig, Germany 9 p.m.

FS1 — Copa América 2024 Group Stage: U.S. vs. Uruguay, Group C, Kansas City, Mo.

TENNIS

6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London

11 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London

_____

Tuesday, July 2

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

TBS — Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Noon

FS1 — UEFA EURO 2024 Championships: TBD, Round of 16, Munich

3 p.m.

FOX — UEFA EURO 2024 Championships: TBD, Round of 16, Frankfurt, Germany

9 p.m.

FS1 — Copa América 2024 Group Stage: Brazil vs. Colombia, Group D, Santa Clara, Calif.

TENNIS

6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London

11 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London

WNBA BASKETBALL

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Indiana at Las Vegas

_____

Wednesday, July 3

GOLF

6:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, First Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — 2024 All-Star Selection Show

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Atlanta at New England

TENNIS

6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London

11 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London

6 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London

_____

Thursday, July 4

EATING COMPETITION

Noon

ESPN2 — 2024 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest: From New York

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, First Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, First Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

6:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

FOX — Copa América 2024: TBD, Quarterfinal, Houston

TENNIS

6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London

11 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London

6 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London

_____

Friday, July 5

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL: Carlton at Greater Western Sydney

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Second Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Noon

FOX — UEFA EURO 2024 Championships: TBD, Quarterfinal, Stuttgart, Germany

3 p.m.

FOX — UEFA EURO 2024 Championships: TBD, Quarterfinal, Hamburg, Germany

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: Birmingham at Charleston

9 p.m.

FS1 — Copa América 2024: TBD, Quarterfinal, Arlington, Texas

11 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Atlas at Juárez

TENNIS

6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London

11 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — Atlanta at Dallas

10 p.m.

ION — Las Vegas at Los Angeles

_____

Saturday, July 6

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Carlton at Greater Western Sydney

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom

10 a.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Chicago Street Race, Chicago

12:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Chicago Street Race, Chicago

4:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Loop 110, Chicago Street Race, Chicago

BOXING

9 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Shakur Stevenson vs. Artmen Harutyunyan (Lightweights), Newark, N.J.

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Third Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — PLL: Philadelphia at Boston

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

FS1 — Boston at N.Y. Yankees

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Noon

FOX — UEFA EURO 2024 Championships: TBD, Quarterfinal, Düsseldorf, Germany

3 p.m.

FOX — UEFA EURO 2024 Championships: TBD, Quarterfinal, Berlin

6 p.m.

FS1 — Copa América 2024: TBD, Quarterfinal, Glendale, Ariz.

9 p.m.

FS1 — Copa América 2024: TBD, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN — NWSL: Houston at Chicago

7:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Orlando at Kansas City

10 p.m.

ION — NWSL: NJ/NY at Angel City

TENNIS

7 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA All-Star Team Selection Special (Taped)

_____

Sunday, July 7

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.

TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The German Grand Prix, Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany

9:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom (Kids)

4:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Grant Park 165, Chicago Street Race, Chicago

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Final Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

5 p.m.

ESPN — 2024 All-Star Selection Show

7 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at N.Y. Yankees

NBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: TBA

TENNIS

7 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at Las Vegas

_____

