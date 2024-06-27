Sports on TV for Friday, June 28

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, June 28
ARENA FOOTBALL LEAGUE
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Nashville at Orlando
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at Brisbane
2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Gold Coast
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Geelong
AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
10:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
4:30 p.m.
FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.
8 p.m.
FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Rackley Roofing 200, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.
5:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Austrian Grand Prix Sprint, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Italian Open, Second Round, Adriatic Golf Club Cervia, Milano Marittima, Italy
10 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dow Championship, Second Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Mich.
Noon
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Second Round, Newport Country Club, Newport, R.I.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Second Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
7:10 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Houston at N.Y. Mets
APPLETV+ — San Diego at Boston
8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at St. Louis OR Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee
11 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco (10:15 p.m.) OR Minnesota at Seattle (9:40 p.m.)
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Invicta FC 55 Main Card: Talita Bernardo vs. Olga Rubin (Bantamweights), Kansas City, Kan.
10 p.m.
ESPN — PFL Main Card: Welterweights & Featherweights, Sioux Falls, S.D.
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — 2024 NHL Draft: Round 1, Las Vegas
OLYMPIC TRIALS
8 p.m.
NBC — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Gymnastics, Minneapolis
USA — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Track and Field, Eugene, Ore.
10 p.m.
NBC — 2024 U.S. Summer Olympic Trials: Track and Field, Eugene, Ore.
RUGBY (MEN’S)
10:30 p.m.
FS2 — MLR Group Stage: Los Angeles at Utah, Group A
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
FS1 — Copa América 2024 Group Stage: Colombia vs. Costa Rica, Group D, Glendale, Ariz.
9 p.m.
FS1 — Copa América 2024 Group Stage: Paraguay vs. Brazil, Group D, Las Vegas
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP Semifinals
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP Finals
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ION — Atlanta at Connecticut
10 p.m.
ION — Los Angeles at Phoenix
X GAMES
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — X Games Ventura 2024: From Ventura, Calif.
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.