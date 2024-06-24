Sports betting roundup: Panthers favored to win Game 7 against Oilers at BetMGM

The Florida Panthers enter Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers -110 to win at BetMGM…

The Florida Panthers enter Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers -110 to win at BetMGM online sportsbook.

After winning the opening three games, the Panthers will look to avoid becoming the fourth team in NHL playoff history to lose a series after leading 3-0. The last team to do it was the San Jose Sharks in 2014, when the Los Angeles Kings came back to beat them in the first round.

It has happened once in the Stanley Cup Final, when the Toronto Maple Leafs rallied to beat the Detroit Red Wings in 1942.

The Panthers opened the series -125 to win and jumped all the way to -3000 after going up 3-0.

Trends of the Week

The under for Game 7 is set at 5. Since 2005, unders are 44-26-9 (63%) in Game 7s, including 4-0 in the Stanley Cup Final. As of Monday, 64% of the money is coming in on the under.

Connor McDavid’s odds to win the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP have changed dramatically over the course of the series. When Edmonton was down 3-0, he was +1800. Then, after scoring two goals and assisting on two others in Game 5, he improved to -350. Going into Game 7, he is -3000.

Scottie Scheffler won his sixth PGA Tour event of the season Sunday at the Travelers Championship. He beat Tom Kim on the first playoff hole after both finished at 22 under. Going into the tournament, Scheffler had +400 odds to win, the shortest of any golfer in the field. He was the most popular player in the outright win market, pulling in 19.2% of the money on 10.4% of the tickets.

Pittsburgh Pirates rookie pitcher Paul Skenes accounted for the most popular prop bet on Sunday at over 7.5 strikeouts. After striking out eight Tampa Bay Rays batters, the over is now 6-2 on his strikeout prop this season.

Upsets of the Week

There were plenty of upsets Friday in baseball betting. The three most bet teams all lost – Philadelphia Phillies (-145) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, New York Yankees (-120) vs. Atlanta Braves and Baltimore Orioles (-160) vs. Houston Astros. That trend continued Saturday with the New York Mets (-120) losing to the Chicago Cubs — the second-most bet team.

Last Tuesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers entered the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies down 9-4 but scored seven runs in the top of the frame to come away with an 11-9 victory. Down five runs, Los Angeles entered the ninth with +1500 odds to win the game.

Coming Up

The NBA Draft will be Wednesday (first round) and Thursday (second round).

Zaccharie Risacher is a big favorite (-225) to be selected No. 1 overall by the Atlanta Hawks. Donovan Clingan (+180) is next, followed by Alexandre Sarr (+600).

Sarr (-600) is a massive favorite to be drafted No. 2 overall by the Washington Wizards.

The Los Angeles Lakers are the favorite to draft Bronny James (-120), while the Phoenix Suns are next at +700 and the Dallas Mavericks are +900.

