MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Yankees
|-126
|at TORONTO
|+108
|Cleveland
|OFF
|at KANSAS CITY
|OFF
|at BALTIMORE
|-146
|Texas
|+124
|Detroit
|-132
|at LA ANGELS
|+112
|Minnesota
|-118
|at SEATTLE
|+100
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ST. LOUIS
|-126
|Cincinnati
|+108
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-250
|Miami
|+205
|at MILWAUKEE
|-134
|Chicago Cubs
|+114
|at ATLANTA
|-164
|Pittsburgh
|+138
|LA Dodgers
|-225
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|+188
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Colorado
|-116
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-102
|at BOSTON
|-146
|San Diego
|+124
|at TAMPA BAY
|-126
|Washington
|+108
|Houston
|-126
|at N.Y METS
|+108
|at ARIZONA
|-200
|Oakland
|+168
