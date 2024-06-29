Presidential debate: Public reaction | Debate recap | Missed the debate? Watch it here | Fact-checking candidates | When is the next debate?
Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 29, 2024, 12:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Yankees -126 at TORONTO +108
Cleveland OFF at KANSAS CITY OFF
at BALTIMORE -146 Texas +124
Detroit -132 at LA ANGELS +112
Minnesota -118 at SEATTLE +100

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ST. LOUIS -126 Cincinnati +108
at PHILADELPHIA -250 Miami +205
at MILWAUKEE -134 Chicago Cubs +114
at ATLANTA -164 Pittsburgh +138
LA Dodgers -225 at SAN FRANCISCO +188

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Colorado -116 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -102
at BOSTON -146 San Diego +124
at TAMPA BAY -126 Washington +108
Houston -126 at N.Y METS +108
at ARIZONA -200 Oakland +168

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up