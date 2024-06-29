MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -126 at TORONTO +108 Cleveland OFF at KANSAS CITY OFF…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -126 at TORONTO +108 Cleveland OFF at KANSAS CITY OFF at BALTIMORE -146 Texas +124 Detroit -132 at LA ANGELS +112 Minnesota -118 at SEATTLE +100

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ST. LOUIS -126 Cincinnati +108 at PHILADELPHIA -250 Miami +205 at MILWAUKEE -134 Chicago Cubs +114 at ATLANTA -164 Pittsburgh +138 LA Dodgers -225 at SAN FRANCISCO +188

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Colorado -116 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -102 at BOSTON -146 San Diego +124 at TAMPA BAY -126 Washington +108 Houston -126 at N.Y METS +108 at ARIZONA -200 Oakland +168

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.