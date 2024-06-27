MLB Thursday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -215 Texas +180 N.Y Yankees -138 at TORONTO +118 Cleveland…

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -215 Texas +180 N.Y Yankees -138 at TORONTO +118 Cleveland -112 at KANSAS CITY -104 Detroit -166 at LA ANGELS +140

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Chicago Cubs OFF at SAN FRANCISCO OFF at PHILADELPHIA -295 Miami +240 at ST. LOUIS -130 Cincinnati +110

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Minnesota -122 at ARIZONA +104 Atlanta -295 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +240

