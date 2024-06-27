MLB Thursday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -215 Texas +180 N.Y Yankees -138 at TORONTO +118 Cleveland…
MLB
Thursday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-215
|Texas
|+180
|N.Y Yankees
|-138
|at TORONTO
|+118
|Cleveland
|-112
|at KANSAS CITY
|-104
|Detroit
|-166
|at LA ANGELS
|+140
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Chicago Cubs
|OFF
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|OFF
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-295
|Miami
|+240
|at ST. LOUIS
|-130
|Cincinnati
|+110
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Minnesota
|-122
|at ARIZONA
|+104
|Atlanta
|-295
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+240
