Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 27, 2024, 12:11 AM

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -215 Texas +180
N.Y Yankees -138 at TORONTO +118
Cleveland -112 at KANSAS CITY -104
Detroit -166 at LA ANGELS +140

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Chicago Cubs OFF at SAN FRANCISCO OFF
at PHILADELPHIA -295 Miami +240
at ST. LOUIS -130 Cincinnati +110

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Minnesota -122 at ARIZONA +104
Atlanta -295 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +240

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

