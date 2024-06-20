MLB Thursday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Seattle -118 at CLEVELAND +100 Tampa Bay -120 at MINNESOTA +102 Houston…

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Seattle -118 at CLEVELAND +100 Tampa Bay -120 at MINNESOTA +102 Houston -180 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +152 Kansas City -144 at OAKLAND +122 at N.Y YANKEES -138 Baltimore +118

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON -142 Arizona +120 LA Dodgers -240 at COLORADO +194 San Francisco -116 at ST. LOUIS -102 Milwaukee OFF at SAN DIEGO OFF

