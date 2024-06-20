MLB
Thursday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Seattle
|-118
|at CLEVELAND
|+100
|Tampa Bay
|-120
|at MINNESOTA
|+102
|Houston
|-180
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+152
|Kansas City
|-144
|at OAKLAND
|+122
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-138
|Baltimore
|+118
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WASHINGTON
|-142
|Arizona
|+120
|LA Dodgers
|-240
|at COLORADO
|+194
|San Francisco
|-116
|at ST. LOUIS
|-102
|Milwaukee
|OFF
|at SAN DIEGO
|OFF
