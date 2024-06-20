Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 20, 2024, 12:56 AM

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Seattle -118 at CLEVELAND +100
Tampa Bay -120 at MINNESOTA +102
Houston -180 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +152
Kansas City -144 at OAKLAND +122
at N.Y YANKEES -138 Baltimore +118

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON -142 Arizona +120
LA Dodgers -240 at COLORADO +194
San Francisco -116 at ST. LOUIS -102
Milwaukee OFF at SAN DIEGO OFF

