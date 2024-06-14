Live Radio
The Associated Press

June 14, 2024, 12:56 AM

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Boston 1 (211) at DALLAS

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Yankees -156 at BOSTON +132
at TORONTO -136 Cleveland +116
at MINNESOTA -168 Oakland +142
Detroit OFF at HOUSTON OFF
at SEATTLE -148 Texas +126

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
St. Louis -112 at CHICAGO CUBS -104
at WASHINGTON OFF Miami OFF
San Diego -112 at N.Y METS -104
at MILWAUKEE -142 Cincinnati +120
at COLORADO OFF Pittsburgh OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -126 Philadelphia +108
at ATLANTA -196 Tampa Bay +164
at ARIZONA -184 Chicago White Sox +154
at LA DODGERS -162 Kansas City +136
at SAN FRANCISCO OFF LA Angels OFF

