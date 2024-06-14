NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Boston 1 (211) at DALLAS MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y…
NBA
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Boston
|1
|(211)
|at DALLAS
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Yankees
|-156
|at BOSTON
|+132
|at TORONTO
|-136
|Cleveland
|+116
|at MINNESOTA
|-168
|Oakland
|+142
|Detroit
|OFF
|at HOUSTON
|OFF
|at SEATTLE
|-148
|Texas
|+126
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|St. Louis
|-112
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-104
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|Miami
|OFF
|San Diego
|-112
|at N.Y METS
|-104
|at MILWAUKEE
|-142
|Cincinnati
|+120
|at COLORADO
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-126
|Philadelphia
|+108
|at ATLANTA
|-196
|Tampa Bay
|+164
|at ARIZONA
|-184
|Chicago White Sox
|+154
|at LA DODGERS
|-162
|Kansas City
|+136
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|OFF
|LA Angels
|OFF
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports
Copyright
© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.