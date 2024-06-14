NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Boston 1 (211) at DALLAS MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y…

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Boston 1 (211) at DALLAS

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -156 at BOSTON +132 at TORONTO -136 Cleveland +116 at MINNESOTA -168 Oakland +142 Detroit OFF at HOUSTON OFF at SEATTLE -148 Texas +126

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE St. Louis -112 at CHICAGO CUBS -104 at WASHINGTON OFF Miami OFF San Diego -112 at N.Y METS -104 at MILWAUKEE -142 Cincinnati +120 at COLORADO OFF Pittsburgh OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -126 Philadelphia +108 at ATLANTA -196 Tampa Bay +164 at ARIZONA -184 Chicago White Sox +154 at LA DODGERS -162 Kansas City +136 at SAN FRANCISCO OFF LA Angels OFF

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.