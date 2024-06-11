MLB Tuesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -138 at KANSAS CITY +118 at SEATTLE -235 Chicago White…

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -138 at KANSAS CITY +118 at SEATTLE -235 Chicago White Sox +194

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y METS -132 Miami +112 Pittsburgh -130 at ST. LOUIS +110

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Atlanta -136 at BALTIMORE +116 Washington -116 at DETROIT -102 at TAMPA BAY -130 Chicago Cubs +110 Cleveland -124 at CINCINNATI +106 Philadelphia -164 at BOSTON +138 at MINNESOTA -200 Colorado +168 at MILWAUKEE OFF Toronto OFF at ARIZONA -180 LA Angels +152 at SAN DIEGO -154 Oakland +130 Houston -112 at SAN FRANCISCO -104 at LA DODGERS OFF Texas OFF

