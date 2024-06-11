MLB Tuesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -138 at KANSAS CITY +118 at SEATTLE -235 Chicago White…
MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Yankees
|-138
|at KANSAS CITY
|+118
|at SEATTLE
|-235
|Chicago White Sox
|+194
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y METS
|-132
|Miami
|+112
|Pittsburgh
|-130
|at ST. LOUIS
|+110
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Atlanta
|-136
|at BALTIMORE
|+116
|Washington
|-116
|at DETROIT
|-102
|at TAMPA BAY
|-130
|Chicago Cubs
|+110
|Cleveland
|-124
|at CINCINNATI
|+106
|Philadelphia
|-164
|at BOSTON
|+138
|at MINNESOTA
|-200
|Colorado
|+168
|at MILWAUKEE
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|at ARIZONA
|-180
|LA Angels
|+152
|at SAN DIEGO
|-154
|Oakland
|+130
|Houston
|-112
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-104
|at LA DODGERS
|OFF
|Texas
|OFF
