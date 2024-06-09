Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 9, 2024, 12:56 AM

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BOSTON (214½) Dallas

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Baltimore -136 at TAMPA BAY +116
Seattle -112 at KANSAS CITY -104
Boston -162 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +136
Toronto -122 at OAKLAND +104
Houston -154 at LA ANGELS +130

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -142 N.Y Mets +120
Atlanta -174 at WASHINGTON +146
Chicago Cubs -130 at CINCINNATI +110
at ST. LOUIS -178 Colorado +150
at SAN DIEGO -156 Arizona +132

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TEXAS -162 San Francisco +136
Minnesota -112 at PITTSBURGH -104
at DETROIT -166 Milwaukee +140
Cleveland -110 at MIAMI -106
LA Dodgers -124 at N.Y YANKEES +106

