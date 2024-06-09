NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 6½ (214½) Dallas MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Baltimore…

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 6½ (214½) Dallas

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Baltimore -136 at TAMPA BAY +116 Seattle -112 at KANSAS CITY -104 Boston -162 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +136 Toronto -122 at OAKLAND +104 Houston -154 at LA ANGELS +130

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -142 N.Y Mets +120 Atlanta -174 at WASHINGTON +146 Chicago Cubs -130 at CINCINNATI +110 at ST. LOUIS -178 Colorado +150 at SAN DIEGO -156 Arizona +132

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TEXAS -162 San Francisco +136 Minnesota -112 at PITTSBURGH -104 at DETROIT -166 Milwaukee +140 Cleveland -110 at MIAMI -106 LA Dodgers -124 at N.Y YANKEES +106

