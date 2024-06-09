NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 6½ (214½) Dallas MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Baltimore…
NBA
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BOSTON
|6½
|(214½)
|Dallas
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Baltimore
|-136
|at TAMPA BAY
|+116
|Seattle
|-112
|at KANSAS CITY
|-104
|Boston
|-162
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+136
|Toronto
|-122
|at OAKLAND
|+104
|Houston
|-154
|at LA ANGELS
|+130
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-142
|N.Y Mets
|+120
|Atlanta
|-174
|at WASHINGTON
|+146
|Chicago Cubs
|-130
|at CINCINNATI
|+110
|at ST. LOUIS
|-178
|Colorado
|+150
|at SAN DIEGO
|-156
|Arizona
|+132
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TEXAS
|-162
|San Francisco
|+136
|Minnesota
|-112
|at PITTSBURGH
|-104
|at DETROIT
|-166
|Milwaukee
|+140
|Cleveland
|-110
|at MIAMI
|-106
|LA Dodgers
|-124
|at N.Y YANKEES
|+106
