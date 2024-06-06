Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 6, 2024, 12:11 AM

NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BOSTON (214½) Dallas

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TORONTO -130 Baltimore +110
at CLEVELAND -152 Kansas City +128
Seattle -162 at OAKLAND +136
at N.Y YANKEES -146 Minnesota +124
Boston -230 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +190

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
LA Dodgers -188 at PITTSBURGH +158
Atlanta -186 at WASHINGTON +156
at CINCINNATI -130 Chicago Cubs +110
at ST. LOUIS -220 Colorado +184
at SAN DIEGO -130 Arizona +110

Sports
