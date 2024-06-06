NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 6½ (214½) Dallas MLB Thursday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at…
NBA
Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BOSTON
|6½
|(214½)
|Dallas
MLB
Thursday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TORONTO
|-130
|Baltimore
|+110
|at CLEVELAND
|-152
|Kansas City
|+128
|Seattle
|-162
|at OAKLAND
|+136
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-146
|Minnesota
|+124
|Boston
|-230
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+190
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|LA Dodgers
|-188
|at PITTSBURGH
|+158
|Atlanta
|-186
|at WASHINGTON
|+156
|at CINCINNATI
|-130
|Chicago Cubs
|+110
|at ST. LOUIS
|-220
|Colorado
|+184
|at SAN DIEGO
|-130
|Arizona
|+110
