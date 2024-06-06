NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 6½ (214½) Dallas MLB Thursday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at…

NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 6½ (214½) Dallas

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -130 Baltimore +110 at CLEVELAND -152 Kansas City +128 Seattle -162 at OAKLAND +136 at N.Y YANKEES -146 Minnesota +124 Boston -230 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +190

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE LA Dodgers -188 at PITTSBURGH +158 Atlanta -186 at WASHINGTON +156 at CINCINNATI -130 Chicago Cubs +110 at ST. LOUIS -220 Colorado +184 at SAN DIEGO -130 Arizona +110

