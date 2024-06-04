MLB Tuesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Kansas City -122 at CLEVELAND +104 at N.Y YANKEES -168 Minnesota +142…

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Kansas City -122 at CLEVELAND +104 at N.Y YANKEES -168 Minnesota +142 Baltimore -164 at TORONTO +138 Detroit -118 at TEXAS +100 Seattle -164 at OAKLAND +138

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -174 Milwaukee +146 LA Dodgers -188 at PITTSBURGH +158 N.Y Mets -124 at WASHINGTON +106 Cincinnati -144 at COLORADO +122 San Francisco -112 at ARIZONA -104

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Tampa Bay -120 at MIAMI +102 Atlanta -164 at BOSTON +138 at CHICAGO CUBS -300 Chicago White Sox +245 at HOUSTON -154 St. Louis +130 San Diego -116 at LA ANGELS -102

