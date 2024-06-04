MLB Tuesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Kansas City -122 at CLEVELAND +104 at N.Y YANKEES -168 Minnesota +142…
MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Kansas City
|-122
|at CLEVELAND
|+104
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-168
|Minnesota
|+142
|Baltimore
|-164
|at TORONTO
|+138
|Detroit
|-118
|at TEXAS
|+100
|Seattle
|-164
|at OAKLAND
|+138
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-174
|Milwaukee
|+146
|LA Dodgers
|-188
|at PITTSBURGH
|+158
|N.Y Mets
|-124
|at WASHINGTON
|+106
|Cincinnati
|-144
|at COLORADO
|+122
|San Francisco
|-112
|at ARIZONA
|-104
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Tampa Bay
|-120
|at MIAMI
|+102
|Atlanta
|-164
|at BOSTON
|+138
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-300
|Chicago White Sox
|+245
|at HOUSTON
|-154
|St. Louis
|+130
|San Diego
|-116
|at LA ANGELS
|-102
