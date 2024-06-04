Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 4, 2024, 12:11 AM

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Kansas City -122 at CLEVELAND +104
at N.Y YANKEES -168 Minnesota +142
Baltimore -164 at TORONTO +138
Detroit -118 at TEXAS +100
Seattle -164 at OAKLAND +138

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -174 Milwaukee +146
LA Dodgers -188 at PITTSBURGH +158
N.Y Mets -124 at WASHINGTON +106
Cincinnati -144 at COLORADO +122
San Francisco -112 at ARIZONA -104

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Tampa Bay -120 at MIAMI +102
Atlanta -164 at BOSTON +138
at CHICAGO CUBS -300 Chicago White Sox +245
at HOUSTON -154 St. Louis +130
San Diego -116 at LA ANGELS -102

