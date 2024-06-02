Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 2, 2024, 11:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at HOUSTON -148 Minnesota +126
at BALTIMORE -130 Tampa Bay +110
at BOSTON -148 Detroit +126
at SEATTLE -210 LA Angels +176

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Arizona -116 at N.Y METS -102
Cincinnati -120 at CHICAGO CUBS +102
at LA DODGERS -290 Colorado +235
at PHILADELPHIA -142 St. Louis +120

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ATLANTA -245 Oakland +200
at TORONTO -168 Pittsburgh +142
Texas -130 at MIAMI +110
at CLEVELAND -152 Washington +128
at MILWAUKEE -320 Chicago White Sox +260
at KANSAS CITY -136 San Diego +116
N.Y Yankees -130 at SAN FRANCISCO +110

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at EDMONTON -140 Dallas +116

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up