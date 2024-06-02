MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at HOUSTON -148 Minnesota +126 at BALTIMORE -130 Tampa Bay +110 at…
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at HOUSTON
|-148
|Minnesota
|+126
|at BALTIMORE
|-130
|Tampa Bay
|+110
|at BOSTON
|-148
|Detroit
|+126
|at SEATTLE
|-210
|LA Angels
|+176
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Arizona
|-116
|at N.Y METS
|-102
|Cincinnati
|-120
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|+102
|at LA DODGERS
|-290
|Colorado
|+235
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-142
|St. Louis
|+120
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ATLANTA
|-245
|Oakland
|+200
|at TORONTO
|-168
|Pittsburgh
|+142
|Texas
|-130
|at MIAMI
|+110
|at CLEVELAND
|-152
|Washington
|+128
|at MILWAUKEE
|-320
|Chicago White Sox
|+260
|at KANSAS CITY
|-136
|San Diego
|+116
|N.Y Yankees
|-130
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|+110
National Hockey League (NHL)
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at EDMONTON
|-140
|Dallas
|+116
