MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at HOUSTON -148 Minnesota +126 at BALTIMORE -130 Tampa Bay +110 at…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at HOUSTON -148 Minnesota +126 at BALTIMORE -130 Tampa Bay +110 at BOSTON -148 Detroit +126 at SEATTLE -210 LA Angels +176

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Arizona -116 at N.Y METS -102 Cincinnati -120 at CHICAGO CUBS +102 at LA DODGERS -290 Colorado +235 at PHILADELPHIA -142 St. Louis +120

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ATLANTA -245 Oakland +200 at TORONTO -168 Pittsburgh +142 Texas -130 at MIAMI +110 at CLEVELAND -152 Washington +128 at MILWAUKEE -320 Chicago White Sox +260 at KANSAS CITY -136 San Diego +116 N.Y Yankees -130 at SAN FRANCISCO +110

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at EDMONTON -140 Dallas +116

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.