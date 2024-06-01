MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at HOUSTON -130 Minnesota +110 at BALTIMORE -132 Tampa Bay +112 at…
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at HOUSTON
|-130
|Minnesota
|+110
|at BALTIMORE
|-132
|Tampa Bay
|+112
|at BOSTON
|-142
|Detroit
|+120
|at SEATTLE
|-210
|LA Angels
|+176
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Arizona
|-124
|at N.Y METS
|+106
|Cincinnati
|-116
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-102
|at LA DODGERS
|-300
|Colorado
|+245
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-142
|St. Louis
|+120
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ATLANTA
|-240
|Oakland
|+198
|at TORONTO
|-152
|Pittsburgh
|+128
|Texas
|-130
|at MIAMI
|+110
|at CLEVELAND
|-156
|Washington
|+132
|at MILWAUKEE
|-290
|Chicago White Sox
|+235
|San Diego
|-126
|at KANSAS CITY
|+108
|N.Y Yankees
|-154
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|+130
National Hockey League (NHL)
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at EDMONTON
|-137
|Dallas
|+114
