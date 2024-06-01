MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at HOUSTON -130 Minnesota +110 at BALTIMORE -132 Tampa Bay +112 at…

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at HOUSTON -130 Minnesota +110 at BALTIMORE -132 Tampa Bay +112 at BOSTON -142 Detroit +120 at SEATTLE -210 LA Angels +176

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Arizona -124 at N.Y METS +106 Cincinnati -116 at CHICAGO CUBS -102 at LA DODGERS -300 Colorado +245 at PHILADELPHIA -142 St. Louis +120

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ATLANTA -240 Oakland +198 at TORONTO -152 Pittsburgh +128 Texas -130 at MIAMI +110 at CLEVELAND -156 Washington +132 at MILWAUKEE -290 Chicago White Sox +235 San Diego -126 at KANSAS CITY +108 N.Y Yankees -154 at SAN FRANCISCO +130

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at EDMONTON -137 Dallas +114

