Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 1, 2024, 11:56 PM

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at HOUSTON -130 Minnesota +110
at BALTIMORE -132 Tampa Bay +112
at BOSTON -142 Detroit +120
at SEATTLE -210 LA Angels +176

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Arizona -124 at N.Y METS +106
Cincinnati -116 at CHICAGO CUBS -102
at LA DODGERS -300 Colorado +245
at PHILADELPHIA -142 St. Louis +120

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ATLANTA -240 Oakland +198
at TORONTO -152 Pittsburgh +128
Texas -130 at MIAMI +110
at CLEVELAND -156 Washington +132
at MILWAUKEE -290 Chicago White Sox +235
San Diego -126 at KANSAS CITY +108
N.Y Yankees -154 at SAN FRANCISCO +130

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at EDMONTON -137 Dallas +114

