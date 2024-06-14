Sparta Prague captain Ladislav Krejčí signs 5-year contract with Girona

PRAGUE (AP) — Sparta Prague captain Ladislav Krejčí was signed by Spanish league sensation Girona on Friday. Krejčí, a 25-year-old…

PRAGUE (AP) — Sparta Prague captain Ladislav Krejčí was signed by Spanish league sensation Girona on Friday.

Krejčí, a 25-year-old center back, was contracted to June 30, 2029, Girona said.

Girona paid more than 12 million euros ($12.8 million) for the transfer, according to Czech media.

Krejčí is with the Czech Republic at the European Championship in Germany.

In his 10 international games, he has three goals.

In his five years with Sparta, he played 148 games, scored 44 times and assisted 10. Last season, Sparta won the Czech title for the second straight year and completed the double by winning the Czech Cup.

Girona had a notable season, too. The Catalan club controlled in part by Manchester City’s Abu Dhabi owners, started La Liga with the aim of avoiding relegation. But under coach Míchel Sánchez, Girona finished third and qualified for the Champions League for the first time, even if its owners will have to divest so it and City can both play in Europe’s elite tournament.

