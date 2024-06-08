Live Radio
England win the toss and bowling first against Australia in the T20 World Cup

The Associated Press

June 8, 2024, 12:42 PM

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) — England won the toss and chose to bowl first against Australia in their Twenty20 World Cup match at Kensington Oval on Saturday.

The English are unchanged despite a sloppy start against Scotland in their opener, which was eventually a washout.

Australia made one change after dominating Oman, returning fast bowler Pat Cummins for Nathan Ellis.

The match pits defending champion England against 50-over World Cup champion Australia.

Lineups:

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (captain), Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (captain), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

