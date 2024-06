EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sha’Carri Richardson fails to qualify for Olympic 200 meters with 4th place finish at the U.S.…

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sha’Carri Richardson fails to qualify for Olympic 200 meters with 4th place finish at the U.S. track trials.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.