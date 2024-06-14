Sepp Straka makes a hole-in-one at the U.S. Open, shortly after a bad bounce off a flagstick

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — Sepp Straka made a hole-in-one at Pinehurst No. 2 during Friday’s second round of the U.S.…

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — Sepp Straka made a hole-in-one at Pinehurst No. 2 during Friday’s second round of the U.S. Open, six holes after he hit the flagstick on his way to a triple bogey.

Straka aced the 194-yard ninth hole, with the ball landing on the front portion of the green and rolling about 30 feet into the cup. It was the first ace on the PGA Tour for Straka, who raised his arms in jubilation.

On the short par-4 third hole, Straka’s approach from 139 yards banged into the flagstick, with the ball rolling back off the green and into a bunker.

From there, his shot went too far and rolled off the back right side, a rough stretch that ultimately resulted in a triple-bogey 7.

Straka, who was born in Austria and represented Europe in last year’s Ryder Cup, shot a 2-over 72 on Friday to post 2-over 142 through 36 holes, safely inside the cut line.

