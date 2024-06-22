Heat wave hits DC area: Record-breaking high temps this weekend | How to conserve energy and save on your electric bill | DC-area cooling centers list | Is it too hot to work outside? This app tells you
Sabalenka and Jabeur the latest to retire from matches in Berlin as Kalinskaya reaches final

The Associated Press

June 22, 2024, 1:32 PM

BERLIN (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka and Ons Jabeur retired from their respective quarterfinals in the Berlin Ladies Open on Saturday.

The second-seeded Sabalenka was trailing Anna Kalinskaya 5-1 at the grass-court event when she stopped playing because of shoulder pain.

Jabeur had just lost a first-set tiebreaker to Coco Gauff — 7-6 (9) — when she exited with an illness.

They’re just the latest on the list of injury or ill players, nine days before the start of Wimbledon.

Elena Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, retired from her quarterfinal on Friday, apparently ill. Marketa Vondrousova, last year’s Wimbledon champion, retired from her match because of a leg injury.

First-round play begins at Wimbledon on July 1.

Several quarterfinals were pushed to Saturday because of rain. Following Sabalenka’s exit, Kalinskaya moved on to Victoria Azarenka and beat the former No. 1 player 6-1, 6-7 (3), 6-1 to earn a spot in Sunday’s final.

Gauff, ranked No. 2, was playing doubles partner Jessica Pegula, ranked No. 5, later in the other semifinal.

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

