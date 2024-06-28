Presidential debate: Public reaction | Debate recap | Missed the debate? Watch it here | Fact-checking candidates | When is the next debate?
Rüdiger set to be available for Germany after hamstring problem for Euro match vs. Denmark

The Associated Press

June 28, 2024, 1:12 PM

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Germany defender Antonio Rüdiger looks to have recovered from a hamstring problem to be available for the round-of-16 match against Denmark at the European Championship on Saturday.

Rüdiger had a “good” training session and will be monitored to see how he recovers from it, Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann said at a news conference on Friday.

“At the moment, it looks like he will be fit again,” Nagelsmann said of the Real Madrid center back.

Rüdiger’s return would be significant for Germany because Jonathan Tah, the team’s other first-choice center back, is missing through suspension.

Rüdiger was seen holding his leg last Sunday as he left the field after straining a hamstring muscle in Germany’s 1-1 draw with Switzerland.

