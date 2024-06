Monday At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club Eastbourne, Great Britain Purse: $922,573 Surface: Grass EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results…

Monday

At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club

Eastbourne, Great Britain

Purse: $922,573

Surface: Grass

EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Monday from Rothesay International at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, def. Sorana Cirstea, Romania, 6-3, 6-2.

