Red Sox outfielder Tyler O’Neill departs with apparent injury

CHICAGO (AP) — Boston right fielder Tyler O’Neill left the Red Sox’s game Friday night against the Chicago White Sox because of an apparent injury.

It was unclear when exactly O’Neill was hurt. He flied out for the first out of the second. After Lenyn Sosa popped up to catcher for Chicago’s first out of the third, O’Neill walked off the field with manager Alex Cora and a trainer.

Rob Refsnyder, who moved from left to right field as part of a flurry of moves after O’Neill departed, then made a terrific diving catch on Corey Julks’ sinking flyball for the second out of the inning.

O’Neill was acquired by Boston in a December trade with St. Louis. He was placed on the 10-day injured list with right knee inflammation on May 29 and returned on Wednesday against Atlanta.

O’Neill, who turns 29 on June 22, is batting .250 with 11 homers and 18 RBIs in 44 games.

