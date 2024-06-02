RBC Canadian Open Scores

Sunday
At Hamilton Golf & Country Club
Hamilton, Ontario
Purse: $9.4 million
Yardage: 7,084; Par: 70
Final Round
|Robert Macintyre
|64-66-66-68—264
|Ben Griffin
|70-65-65-65—265
|Victor Perez
|70-68-64-64—266
|Tom Kim
|70-68-65-64—267
|Rory McIlroy
|66-72-65-64—267
|Corey Conners
|69-67-67-65—268
|Ryan Fox
|66-64-70-70—270
|Mackenzie Hughes
|69-64-67-70—270
|Maverick McNealy
|74-65-66-65—270
|Sam Burns
|63-71-67-70—271
|Joel Dahmen
|67-65-69-70—271
|Keith Mitchell
|69-67-68-67—271
|Chandler Phillips
|69-70-68-64—271
|Jacob Bridgeman
|69-68-68-67—272
|Beau Hossler
|70-70-66-66—272
|Michael Kim
|71-68-66-67—272
|Andrew Novak
|66-67-70-69—272
|Aaron Rai
|67-70-65-70—272
|Sam Stevens
|68-68-68-68—272
|Carson Young
|68-69-67-68—272
|Tommy Fleetwood
|67-70-64-72—273
|Taylor Pendrith
|69-69-66-69—273
|David Skinns
|62-71-73-67—273
|Zac Blair
|67-68-71-68—274
|Tyler Duncan
|67-71-68-68—274
|Chad Ramey
|68-70-66-70—274
|Stewart Cink
|70-66-72-67—275
|Trace Crowe
|66-68-67-74—275
|Sean O’Hair
|63-71-71-70—275
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|68-68-72-67—275
|Jhonattan Vegas
|70-69-69-67—275
|Matt Wallace
|68-72-65-70—275
|Shane Lowry
|72-68-68-68—276
|Vince Whaley
|68-69-69-70—276
|Pierceson Coody
|70-66-70-71—277
|Ryo Hisatsune
|69-69-69-70—277
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|68-69-72-68—277
|Ryan Palmer
|65-73-70-69—277
|C.T. Pan
|70-70-68-69—277
|Ben Silverman
|68-71-70-68—277
|Sami Valimaki
|70-67-71-69—277
|Harry Hall
|69-71-71-67—278
|Nick Hardy
|66-69-70-73—278
|Garrick Higgo
|69-69-70-70—278
|Mark Hubbard
|70-68-70-70—278
|Kelly Kraft
|70-70-69-69—278
|Nate Lashley
|71-69-72-66—278
|Adam Scott
|70-69-70-69—278
|Erik Van Rooyen
|66-70-70-72—278
|Kevin Yu
|70-70-67-71—278
|Joseph Bramlett
|68-72-69-70—279
|Adrien Dumont De Chassart
|67-72-70-70—279
|Lanto Griffin
|68-71-72-68—279
|Chesson Hadley
|71-69-69-70—279
|Adam Svensson
|72-68-69-70—279
|Gary Woodland
|70-70-70-69—279
|Myles Creighton
|71-68-71-70—280
|Mac Meissner
|67-73-68-72—280
|Kevin Streelman
|71-68-69-72—280
|Akshay Bhatia
|69-69-74-69—281
|Ryan Moore
|69-68-71-73—281
|Wil Bateman
|70-66-72-74—282
|Jorge Campillo
|69-69-72-72—282
|Brandon Wu
|71-68-70-73—282
|Erik Barnes
|70-69-74-70—283
|Vincent Norrman
|71-68-71-73—283
|Chez Reavie
|69-71-72-71—283
|Kevin Tway
|70-67-75-73—285
|David Hearn
|67-73-72-76—288
