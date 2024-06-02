RBC Canadian Open Scores

Sunday At Hamilton Golf & Country Club Hamilton, Ontario Purse: $9.4 million Yardage: 7,084; Par: 70 Final Round Robert Macintyre…

Sunday

At Hamilton Golf & Country Club

Hamilton, Ontario

Purse: $9.4 million

Yardage: 7,084; Par: 70

Final Round

Robert Macintyre 64-66-66-68—264 Ben Griffin 70-65-65-65—265 Victor Perez 70-68-64-64—266 Tom Kim 70-68-65-64—267 Rory McIlroy 66-72-65-64—267 Corey Conners 69-67-67-65—268 Ryan Fox 66-64-70-70—270 Mackenzie Hughes 69-64-67-70—270 Maverick McNealy 74-65-66-65—270 Sam Burns 63-71-67-70—271 Joel Dahmen 67-65-69-70—271 Keith Mitchell 69-67-68-67—271 Chandler Phillips 69-70-68-64—271 Jacob Bridgeman 69-68-68-67—272 Beau Hossler 70-70-66-66—272 Michael Kim 71-68-66-67—272 Andrew Novak 66-67-70-69—272 Aaron Rai 67-70-65-70—272 Sam Stevens 68-68-68-68—272 Carson Young 68-69-67-68—272 Tommy Fleetwood 67-70-64-72—273 Taylor Pendrith 69-69-66-69—273 David Skinns 62-71-73-67—273 Zac Blair 67-68-71-68—274 Tyler Duncan 67-71-68-68—274 Chad Ramey 68-70-66-70—274 Stewart Cink 70-66-72-67—275 Trace Crowe 66-68-67-74—275 Sean O’Hair 63-71-71-70—275 Thorbjorn Olesen 68-68-72-67—275 Jhonattan Vegas 70-69-69-67—275 Matt Wallace 68-72-65-70—275 Shane Lowry 72-68-68-68—276 Vince Whaley 68-69-69-70—276 Pierceson Coody 70-66-70-71—277 Ryo Hisatsune 69-69-69-70—277 Nicolai Hojgaard 68-69-72-68—277 Ryan Palmer 65-73-70-69—277 C.T. Pan 70-70-68-69—277 Ben Silverman 68-71-70-68—277 Sami Valimaki 70-67-71-69—277 Harry Hall 69-71-71-67—278 Nick Hardy 66-69-70-73—278 Garrick Higgo 69-69-70-70—278 Mark Hubbard 70-68-70-70—278 Kelly Kraft 70-70-69-69—278 Nate Lashley 71-69-72-66—278 Adam Scott 70-69-70-69—278 Erik Van Rooyen 66-70-70-72—278 Kevin Yu 70-70-67-71—278 Joseph Bramlett 68-72-69-70—279 Adrien Dumont De Chassart 67-72-70-70—279 Lanto Griffin 68-71-72-68—279 Chesson Hadley 71-69-69-70—279 Adam Svensson 72-68-69-70—279 Gary Woodland 70-70-70-69—279 Myles Creighton 71-68-71-70—280 Mac Meissner 67-73-68-72—280 Kevin Streelman 71-68-69-72—280 Akshay Bhatia 69-69-74-69—281 Ryan Moore 69-68-71-73—281 Wil Bateman 70-66-72-74—282 Jorge Campillo 69-69-72-72—282 Brandon Wu 71-68-70-73—282 Erik Barnes 70-69-74-70—283 Vincent Norrman 71-68-71-73—283 Chez Reavie 69-71-72-71—283 Kevin Tway 70-67-75-73—285 David Hearn 67-73-72-76—288

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.