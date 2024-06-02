Live Radio
RBC Canadian Open Scores

The Associated Press

June 2, 2024, 6:43 PM

Sunday

At Hamilton Golf & Country Club

Hamilton, Ontario

Purse: $9.4 million

Yardage: 7,084; Par: 70

Final Round

Robert Macintyre 64-66-66-68—264
Ben Griffin 70-65-65-65—265
Victor Perez 70-68-64-64—266
Tom Kim 70-68-65-64—267
Rory McIlroy 66-72-65-64—267
Corey Conners 69-67-67-65—268
Ryan Fox 66-64-70-70—270
Mackenzie Hughes 69-64-67-70—270
Maverick McNealy 74-65-66-65—270
Sam Burns 63-71-67-70—271
Joel Dahmen 67-65-69-70—271
Keith Mitchell 69-67-68-67—271
Chandler Phillips 69-70-68-64—271
Jacob Bridgeman 69-68-68-67—272
Beau Hossler 70-70-66-66—272
Michael Kim 71-68-66-67—272
Andrew Novak 66-67-70-69—272
Aaron Rai 67-70-65-70—272
Sam Stevens 68-68-68-68—272
Carson Young 68-69-67-68—272
Tommy Fleetwood 67-70-64-72—273
Taylor Pendrith 69-69-66-69—273
David Skinns 62-71-73-67—273
Zac Blair 67-68-71-68—274
Tyler Duncan 67-71-68-68—274
Chad Ramey 68-70-66-70—274
Stewart Cink 70-66-72-67—275
Trace Crowe 66-68-67-74—275
Sean O’Hair 63-71-71-70—275
Thorbjorn Olesen 68-68-72-67—275
Jhonattan Vegas 70-69-69-67—275
Matt Wallace 68-72-65-70—275
Shane Lowry 72-68-68-68—276
Vince Whaley 68-69-69-70—276
Pierceson Coody 70-66-70-71—277
Ryo Hisatsune 69-69-69-70—277
Nicolai Hojgaard 68-69-72-68—277
Ryan Palmer 65-73-70-69—277
C.T. Pan 70-70-68-69—277
Ben Silverman 68-71-70-68—277
Sami Valimaki 70-67-71-69—277
Harry Hall 69-71-71-67—278
Nick Hardy 66-69-70-73—278
Garrick Higgo 69-69-70-70—278
Mark Hubbard 70-68-70-70—278
Kelly Kraft 70-70-69-69—278
Nate Lashley 71-69-72-66—278
Adam Scott 70-69-70-69—278
Erik Van Rooyen 66-70-70-72—278
Kevin Yu 70-70-67-71—278
Joseph Bramlett 68-72-69-70—279
Adrien Dumont De Chassart 67-72-70-70—279
Lanto Griffin 68-71-72-68—279
Chesson Hadley 71-69-69-70—279
Adam Svensson 72-68-69-70—279
Gary Woodland 70-70-70-69—279
Myles Creighton 71-68-71-70—280
Mac Meissner 67-73-68-72—280
Kevin Streelman 71-68-69-72—280
Akshay Bhatia 69-69-74-69—281
Ryan Moore 69-68-71-73—281
Wil Bateman 70-66-72-74—282
Jorge Campillo 69-69-72-72—282
Brandon Wu 71-68-70-73—282
Erik Barnes 70-69-74-70—283
Vincent Norrman 71-68-71-73—283
Chez Reavie 69-71-72-71—283
Kevin Tway 70-67-75-73—285
David Hearn 67-73-72-76—288

