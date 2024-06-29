Pistons extend qualifying offer to Italian small forward Simone Fontecchio ahead of NBA free agency

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons extended a qualifying offer to Simone Fontecchio, making him a restricted free agent. The…

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons extended a qualifying offer to Simone Fontecchio, making him a restricted free agent.

The Pistons announced the move Saturday ahead of NBA free agency.

If Fontecchio receives an offer sheet next week or later this offseason, Detroit can match it and retain the 28-year-old Italian.

The Pistons added Fontecchio in February from Utah in a three-team trade and the Jazz acquired Detroit’s second-round selection as part of the deal and used it to take Duke’s Kyle Filipowski in the draft No. 32 overall.

Fontecchio averaged 15.4 points and 4.4 rebounds, making 42.6% of 3-pointers, in 16 games with the Pistons last season. The 6-foot-8 small forward has averaged 8.6 points over two NBA seasons.

Pistons president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon, hired recently to replace the fired Troy Weaver, acquired former Michigan star Tim Hardaway Jr. from the Dallas Mavericks along with three second-round draft picks for Quentin Grimes earlier this week.

Detroit, which has been without a coach since firing Monty Williams, drafted Ron Holland of the G League Ignite with the fifth pick overall.

The Pistons have had the NBA’s worst record in each of the last two years and haven’t won a playoff game since 2008, when the three-time league champions appeared in the Eastern Conference finals for the sixth straight year.

