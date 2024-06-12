Pirates bring 1-0 series lead over Cardinals into game 2

Pittsburgh Pirates (32-34, second in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (31-34, fifth in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Pittsburgh Pirates (32-34, second in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (31-34, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bailey Falter (3-3, 3.69 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Cardinals: Sonny Gray (7-4, 3.21 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 82 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cardinals -174, Pirates +145; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis is 31-34 overall and 15-15 in home games. The Cardinals have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.05.

Pittsburgh has gone 16-17 in road games and 32-34 overall. The Pirates have a 20-5 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Burleson has seven doubles, nine home runs and 24 RBI for the Cardinals. Nolan Gorman is 10-for-38 with five home runs over the last 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 15 doubles, two triples and eight home runs for the Pirates. Andrew McCutchen is 13-for-43 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .236 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by four runs

Pirates: 6-4, .236 batting average, 3.15 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nick Robertson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Riley O’Brien: 60-Day IL (forearm), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (arm), Giovanny Gallegos: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm)

Pirates: Ryan Borucki: 60-Day IL (tricep), Quinn Priester: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Alika Williams: 10-Day IL (wrist), Martin Perez: 15-Day IL (groin), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (thumb), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

